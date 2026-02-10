Kaduna-Born Artist Abel Kayode Otitoju Wins Shutterstock Impact Award

Nigerian artist Abel Kayode Otitoju wins the 2026 Shutterstock Impact Award for his "Heal" collection. Read how the Kaduna-born photographer beat 1,000 nominees.

Three days ago, Shutterstock announced Nigerian visual storyteller Abel Kayode Otitoju as one of the winners of its 2026 Shutterstock Impact Awards. Otitoju won the “Heal” photo category, emerging from a pool of over 1,000 global nominations submitted by contributors from around the world.

The award recognises a photo collection documenting an outdoor community health outreach for ageing men in a Nigerian village. According to Shutterstock, the judges praised the work for its authenticity and emotional warmth, qualities that helped it stand out in a highly competitive field.

In its official announcement, Shutterstock described Otitoju, who works under The Yudel Media, as a visual storyteller whose winning images offer a human-centred look at healthcare, connection, and community.

Reflecting on the project, Otitoju said the images were created to show “connection, respect and the growing importance of accessible community health for older African men.”

The Winning Work: “Heal”

Otitoju’s winning entry falls under the “Heal” category, one of eight themes introduced by Shutterstock to highlight meaningful, real-world visual storytelling. The category focuses on healthcare moments that feel honest and inclusive, showing healing not as treatment, but also as interaction, trust, and care.

The collection captures elderly African men receiving basic health checks in an outdoor, community-led setting. Rather than staged portraits or overly flawless scenes, the images show candid moments between patients and healthcare providers that include conversations, attentive listening, and care delivered at eye level.

This approach aligns with a wider shift in photography in 2026, where audiences and brands are moving away from AI-like perfection toward images that feel grounded and real. Shutterstock noted that customers are increasingly drawn to visuals that balance clinical accuracy with empathy.

Commenting on the project, the judges said the collection stood out because of how naturally it portrayed community-based healthcare in Nigeria. In their words, the judges described the collection as “an honest, deeply human portrayal of community care.”

Understanding the Shutterstock Impact Awards

Shutterstock launched the Impact Awards in 2025 to recognise contributors who respond thoughtfully to creative briefs and produce content rooted in everyday life. The awards are designed to spotlight model-released stories that align with customer needs while reflecting real-world experiences.

The inaugural awards featured eight categories, with two winners per category: one for images and one for video. In total, 16 contributors were selected as winners, including Otitoju.

Each winner received a cash prize of 1,000 US dollars, an exclusive profile badge, increased submission limits, and new promotional opportunities on the platform. Nominations were open to Shutterstock contributors who submitted cohesive, model-released collections into any of the categories.

Otitoju is among the first group of creators to receive this recognition.

A Leap of Faith That Paid Off

Abel Kayode Otitoju was born and raised in Kaduna before relocating to Lagos in 2011. At the time, he made a major decision to step away from a certificate in Computer Science in order to pursue photography fully.

With no formal photography education, Otitoju taught himself by constantly creating, studying his own images, and learning through practice. Over time, he developed a visual style known for its abstract nuances and strong storytelling, often using images to explore social themes and everyday experiences.

That self-taught journey has now led to international recognition, with his work being praised by a global panel of judges for its sincerity and depth.

For Otitoju, the award marks a professional milestone, as well as validation of a creative path built on observation, patience, and belief in the power of human stories told simply and honestly.