ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

How to block Ecobank account and ATM card

Anna Ajayi

Blocking your Ecobank ATM card and account doesn't have to be a complicated process.

How to block Ecobank account [Unleash]
How to block Ecobank account [Unleash]

If you find yourself in a situation where your Ecobank ATM card is lost, stolen, or you suspect fraudulent activity on your account, act swiftly to secure your finances.

Recommended articles

Blocking your Ecobank account and ATM card is a straightforward process that can prevent unauthorised access and protect your money.

Here’s a detailed guide on how to block your Ecobank account and ATM card effectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Quickly determine whether your card is misplaced temporarily or likely stolen. If there's any doubt or you notice unfamiliar transactions, it's safer to block the card immediately.

Have your account details handy. This includes your account number and any recent transaction details. You'll need these to verify your identity when you contact the bank.

ADVERTISEMENT

Access the Ecobank mobile app on your smartphone. If you haven’t downloaded it yet, it’s available in both the Apple Store and Google Play.

  1. Open the app and enter your login credentials.
  2. Navigate to the menu - look for options related to card management or security settings.

Once you're in the menu, look for the option to manage your ATM cards.

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Choose ‘Block Card’ or a similar command.
  2. Follow the prompts to select the specific card you want to block and confirm the action.

If you're unable to use the app or prefer to speak to someone directly:

Dial the Ecobank customer support hotline. This number is typically available on the back of your ATM card, on your bank statements, or online.

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Follow the voice prompts to reach the correct department for lost or stolen cards.
  2. Verify your identity by answering security questions or providing account information.

Clearly state your need to block your ATM card and, if necessary, your account. Be explicit in your request to ensure there are no misunderstandings.

If you prefer handling things in person:

ADVERTISEMENT

Locate your nearest Ecobank branch. You can find this information on the Ecobank website or by using the bank’s mobile app.

Visit the nearest Ecobank branch [DailyPostNigeria]
Visit the nearest Ecobank branch [DailyPostNigeria] Pulse Nigeria

Visit the branch during working hours. Bring identification such as your ID card or passport, and any information regarding your account.

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Talk to a bank officer about your situation.
  2. Request the blocking of your ATM card and account if necessary.

The bank may require you to complete some forms to proceed with your request.

  1. Fill them out accurately.
  2. Hand them back to the officer to process.
ADVERTISEMENT

Ensure you get a confirmation that your card and possibly your account have been blocked.

  1. Ask for a written or electronic confirmation.
  2. Keep this confirmation for your records.
ADVERTISEMENT

After blocking your card, keep an eye on your account statements and alert the bank if you spot any further unauthorised transactions.

If your card was blocked due to loss or theft, you'll need a replacement. You can usually request this through customer service or at your local branch.

If you had recurring payments set up with the blocked card, make sure to update them with your new card details once you receive them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Blocking your Ecobank ATM card and account doesn't have to be a complicated process. Whether you choose to use the mobile app, call customer service, or visit a branch, the key is to act quickly to protect your financial security.

Always monitor you accounts [GlobalFinance]
Always monitor you accounts [GlobalFinance] Pulse Nigeria

Always ensure you have confirmation of the block and keep an eye on your account activities regularly. Taking these steps can provide peace of mind in protecting your assets against potential fraud.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How to block Ecobank account and ATM card

How to block Ecobank account and ATM card

Food aphrodisiacs: Can oysters really spice up your bedroom experience?

Food aphrodisiacs: Can oysters really spice up your bedroom experience?

Pulse Hot Takes: Why Nigerian married men always keep side chicks

Pulse Hot Takes: Why Nigerian married men always keep side chicks

Why the Nido and Cerelac sold in Nigeria is unhealthy

Why the Nido and Cerelac sold in Nigeria is unhealthy

Chess master Shawn Martinez teams up with Tunde Onakoya to break world record

Chess master Shawn Martinez teams up with Tunde Onakoya to break world record

Here's what 'WSG' means, and how it can be used in texting

Here's what 'WSG' means, and how it can be used in texting

Did you know there's a church that worships Beyoncé instead of God?

Did you know there's a church that worships Beyoncé instead of God?

Georgetown researchers engage with Nigerian music icons hosted by Jack Rich

Georgetown researchers engage with Nigerian music icons hosted by Jack Rich

7 signs your boyfriend is a husband material

7 signs your boyfriend is a husband material

'Stairway to Heaven' is set to be permanently removed so no one can use it

'Stairway to Heaven' is set to be permanently removed so no one can use it

5 weird units of measurement you probably didn't know about

5 weird units of measurement you probably didn't know about

DIY Recipes: How to make fluffy pancakes without using eggs

DIY Recipes: How to make fluffy pancakes without using eggs

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

3 mistakes to avoid when cooking fried rice

Avoid these 3 common mistakes when cooking fried rice

Boat rides can be fun, but they can also be dangerous [TNT]

You should avoid boat rides for these 5 reasons

Performing CPR within the first six minutes of an incident can be the difference between life and death [Woman's Day]

How to save a life by doing CPR during an emergency

Graça Machel was born in 1945 [CGTN]

How 1 woman became first lady of 2 different countries — she married 2 presidents