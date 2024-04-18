How to block Ecobank account and ATM card

Blocking your Ecobank account and ATM card is a straightforward process that can prevent unauthorised access and protect your money.

Here’s a detailed guide on how to block your Ecobank account and ATM card effectively.

Step 1: Immediate measures

Assess the situation

Quickly determine whether your card is misplaced temporarily or likely stolen. If there's any doubt or you notice unfamiliar transactions, it's safer to block the card immediately.

Gather necessary information

Have your account details handy. This includes your account number and any recent transaction details. You'll need these to verify your identity when you contact the bank.

Step 2: Use the Ecobank mobile app

Log In to the app

Access the Ecobank mobile app on your smartphone. If you haven’t downloaded it yet, it’s available in both the Apple Store and Google Play.

Open the app and enter your login credentials. Navigate to the menu - look for options related to card management or security settings.

Select block card option

Once you're in the menu, look for the option to manage your ATM cards.

Choose ‘Block Card’ or a similar command. Follow the prompts to select the specific card you want to block and confirm the action.

Step 3: Contact customer service

If you're unable to use the app or prefer to speak to someone directly:

Call customer support

Dial the Ecobank customer support hotline. This number is typically available on the back of your ATM card, on your bank statements, or online.

Follow the voice prompts to reach the correct department for lost or stolen cards. Verify your identity by answering security questions or providing account information.

Request to block card

Clearly state your need to block your ATM card and, if necessary, your account. Be explicit in your request to ensure there are no misunderstandings.

Step 4: Visit an Ecobank branch

If you prefer handling things in person:

Find a nearby branch

Locate your nearest Ecobank branch. You can find this information on the Ecobank website or by using the bank’s mobile app.

Go to the branch

Visit the branch during working hours. Bring identification such as your ID card or passport, and any information regarding your account.

Talk to a bank officer about your situation. Request the blocking of your ATM card and account if necessary.

Fill out the required forms

The bank may require you to complete some forms to proceed with your request.

Fill them out accurately. Hand them back to the officer to process.

Step 5: Confirm the block

Receive confirmation

Ensure you get a confirmation that your card and possibly your account have been blocked.

Ask for a written or electronic confirmation. Keep this confirmation for your records.

Additional precautions

Monitor your account

After blocking your card, keep an eye on your account statements and alert the bank if you spot any further unauthorised transactions.

Order a new card

If your card was blocked due to loss or theft, you'll need a replacement. You can usually request this through customer service or at your local branch.

Update automated payments

If you had recurring payments set up with the blocked card, make sure to update them with your new card details once you receive them.

Blocking your Ecobank ATM card and account doesn't have to be a complicated process. Whether you choose to use the mobile app, call customer service, or visit a branch, the key is to act quickly to protect your financial security.

Always ensure you have confirmation of the block and keep an eye on your account activities regularly. Taking these steps can provide peace of mind in protecting your assets against potential fraud.