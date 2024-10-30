How the 'come down, let's fight' lorry transported so many Lagosians in the 1960s

It was a light truck or lorry converted for passenger use and a practical way for people to get around since it is not restricted to certain bus stops and stops wherever there are passengers.

It made it easier for office workers to go to the office or home during rush hours. Market women also loved bolekajas since they helped them carry heavy loads for a price.

ADVERTISEMENT

How were the bolekajas like?

They have a row of seats along each side and down the middle, allowing passengers to sit facing each other. The roof is covered with tarpaulin, and the upper sides are mostly open for air.

The law allowed a bolekaja to carry about thirty-nine passengers, including the driver and conductor.

Bolekajas often carry excess numbers of passengers, sometimes squeezing in 45 to 50 people.

While the city's speed limit is 35 mph, these vehicles frequently exceeded it, often reaching speeds of 50 or even 60 mph.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

ALSO READ: The surprising reason some countries drive on the left side of the road

Each bolekaja has a driver and a conductor or apprentice who guards the rear. The conductor has a string to a bell in front of the bolekaja, which informs the driver when to stop and move.

The conductor supervises passengers and collects fares, which is difficult due to frequent altercations.

Bolekajas often had wise sayings on the back of them like "Man proposes, God disposes," and "No money, no friend."

ADVERTISEMENT

These vehicles are often poorly maintained, just like molues and danfos. They had faulty brakes and ran on insufficient fuel.

When breakdowns inevitably occur, repairs were made on the spot, leaving passengers stranded.

Refunds are not offered to those who want to enter into another vehicle, which leads to more fights, as the name implies.