How smoking weed can cause erectile dysfunction

Anna Ajayi

What’s the connection between smoking weed and erectile dysfunction?

Smoking weed may cause erectile dysfunction [AdobeStock]
Cannabis, also known as weed or marijuana, is widely used for recreational and medicinal purposes.

Many people find it helps them relax or manage pain. But, like any substance, it can have side effects. One concern that comes up is whether smoking weed can cause erectile dysfunction (ED). While this may not happen to everyone, it's a reality some men face.

Erectile dysfunction, commonly known as ED, is when a man finds it difficult to get or keep an erection firm enough for sex. ED can happen for various reasons: physical, psychological, or a combination of both. It’s common, especially as men age, but lifestyle factors, including substance use, can also play a role. ED can be temporary or long-term, and while it can feel frustrating, it's something that can be managed or treated.

When you smoke or consume cannabis, the active compound, THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), interacts with your body's endocannabinoid system. This system regulates several bodily functions, including mood, appetite, and sexual function. The effects of cannabis vary from person to person. Some might feel relaxed and euphoric, while others could experience anxiety or paranoia.

However, when it comes to sexual health, especially in men, cannabis use can complicate things.

Cannabis use can complicate things [123RF]
Some might feel that it enhances their sexual experience in the short term, but for others, it can have the opposite effect, especially with long-term or heavy use.

ALSO READ: The downside of smoking weed

Several factors suggest how weed may contribute to ED:

1. Blood flow issues: Erections depend on good blood flow to the penis. Some studies suggest that cannabis might interfere with blood vessels and restrict blood flow, making it difficult to maintain an erection.

2. Hormonal changes: Smoking weed could potentially lower testosterone levels. Reduced testosterone can lead to lower libido (sex drive) and may affect the ability to get or maintain an erection.

3. Psychological impact: Marijuana affects the brain, sometimes increasing anxiety or depression, both of which are linked to ED. If someone feels stressed, anxious, or overly self-conscious during intimacy, achieving an erection can become challenging.

4. Altered sensory perception: For some, weed can heighten sensory perception, which might sound like a good thing in the bedroom. However, too much sensory input or altered perception can make it hard to focus or perform sexually.

Research on cannabis and ED is still evolving, and there isn’t one definitive answer.

Research on cannabis and ED is still evolving [LinkedIn]
However, studies do suggest a correlation between heavy or chronic marijuana use and erectile dysfunction. For example, a 2011 study published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine found that marijuana use might impair sexual performance due to its impact on blood circulation and hormones.

On the other hand, occasional users might not experience the same level of impact. But because everyone’s body reacts differently, even sporadic use could potentially lead to ED in some individuals. More research is needed to fully understand the long-term effects of weed on male sexual health.

If you notice that your weed use seems to be affecting your ability to perform sexually, here are a few steps you can take:

  • If you suspect your marijuana use is linked to ED, consider cutting back or quitting altogether to see if there’s improvement.
  • Don’t be afraid to reach out to a doctor if ED is affecting your quality of life. ED can be caused by various factors, so it’s important to get a professional opinion to rule out other health issues, such as cardiovascular disease or diabetes.
  • Exercise regularly, eat a balanced diet, and get enough sleep. These factors are essential for maintaining sexual health and may help counteract any negative effects of cannabis use.
ALSO READ: How to stop smoking weed without losing appetite

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria.

