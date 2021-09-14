RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

The downside of smoking weed

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Weed is a recreational substance that young people smoke but it has a host of side effects.

weed {wnbt}
weed {wnbt}
Recommended articles

The commonly slogan on cigarette packs says, "Smokers are liable to die young." This is a true and factual statement.

Weed can be smoked, inhaled, cooked, baked and drank as tea. Weed is smoked recreationally with friends, and it is also a lifestyle habit.

Weed makes some of the users feel calm and relaxed while it might lead to increased depression and anxiety for some others.

Weed has some positive value for people with cancer as it helps improve their appetite and relieve pain and nausea.

However, there are quite a number of downside to smoking weed.

1. Weed contains toxic carcinogens which can exacerbate existing lung conditions like asthma and allergies.

2. Smoking weed can lead to bronchitis which is the inflammation of the bronchial tubes that carry blood into the lungs and phlegm which is excess mucus in the respiratory tract.

3. Weed raises the heartrate and makes the heart need more oxygen. If a person has underlying heart issues, smoking weed makes them more susceptible to heart failure or heart attack.

4. Weed also causes glaucoma which is an eye condition that damages the nerve connecting the eye to the brain.

5 Weed can also cause memory loss because substance is cannabis unsettle neural signalling which sends receptors to the part of the brain responsible for memories.

6 Weed can interfere with everyday life when a person gets addicted to it.

There is no guaranteed assurance that a person would live a long life but taking care of your health by refusing to take in harmful substances, put you less at risk of die young.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 2021: Twitter reacts to video of Angel flashing private to housemates

How does a healthy vagina smell?

President Buhari's Imo trousers [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

How childbirth and breastfeeding affects sex between couples

Burna Boy attends Man United's game at Old Trafford, brings out Paul Pogba at his set at Parklife festival

Cape Verde Vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles' World Cup qualifier

How Italian man killed his Nigerian wife

BBNaija 2021: Highlights from the Saturday Night Party with DJ Joenel

Actress Bimbo Oshin's husband Dudu Heritage is dead

Trending

How does a healthy vagina smell?

What does a healthy vagina smell like

5 ways to make your vagina smell good

4 natural ways to tighten your vagina

These factors are responsible for the sudden growth of grey hair while you're still young

Here's why you are growing grey hair at a young age [Daily Active]

5 tricks to grow your beard faster

5 tricks to grow your beard faster (Classic Ghana)