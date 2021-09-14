The downside of smoking weed

The commonly slogan on cigarette packs says, "Smokers are liable to die young." This is a true and factual statement.

Weed can be smoked, inhaled, cooked, baked and drank as tea. Weed is smoked recreationally with friends, and it is also a lifestyle habit.

Weed makes some of the users feel calm and relaxed while it might lead to increased depression and anxiety for some others.

Weed has some positive value for people with cancer as it helps improve their appetite and relieve pain and nausea.

However, there are quite a number of downside to smoking weed.

1. Weed contains toxic carcinogens which can exacerbate existing lung conditions like asthma and allergies.

2. Smoking weed can lead to bronchitis which is the inflammation of the bronchial tubes that carry blood into the lungs and phlegm which is excess mucus in the respiratory tract.

3. Weed raises the heartrate and makes the heart need more oxygen. If a person has underlying heart issues, smoking weed makes them more susceptible to heart failure or heart attack.

4. Weed also causes glaucoma which is an eye condition that damages the nerve connecting the eye to the brain.

5 Weed can also cause memory loss because substance is cannabis unsettle neural signalling which sends receptors to the part of the brain responsible for memories.

6 Weed can interfere with everyday life when a person gets addicted to it.