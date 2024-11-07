How profitable is the new wave of streaming for Nigerian TikTokers? [Exclusive]

Some of these money-making strategies are easy to implement considering that they also apply to other social media platforms. In particular, users who are drawn to the thrill and escape TikTok provides present a huge opportunity for revenue to likeable and popular personalities on the platform.

For as much as we know, collecting live gifts has become one of the most bankable streams of income for Nigerian influencers. This is in addition to other means like trading accounts, offering personalised shout-outs, and paid content and subscriptions. In the case of brand partnerships, famous dancer, Purple Speedy, once revealed her partnership deal with a popular smartphone brand—and the list goes on and on.

Partnerships such as this often pay influencers based on their follower count, engagement rate, and the reach of their content. A further interesting revelation is that influencers with a large following can earn anywhere from ₦100,000 to over ₦1 million outside of just partnerships.

For instance, Peller, a streamer who has become well-known on TikTok, is one of the most popular choices when it comes to virtual cards, especially for young TikTokers. With an enviable 5 million followers on the platform, Peller boasts of a large audience that many aspire to.

During an interview with Chioma Anywanwu, Pulse’s TikTok creator, the 19-year-old streamer shared that for a streaming session on a bad day, he makes around ₦1.5 million. This raises the question of how much he makes on a good day, given his reluctance to reveal a figure or range. In his words, he doesn’t want the police to "come and arrest him".