RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nigerians react as Davido announces plan to go live with Peller

Damilola Agubata

The superstar musician has promised rave-of-the-moment streamer Peller that he will join him on a live stream on TikTok and fans are going crazy.

Davido, Peller [OGM News]
Davido, Peller [OGM News]

Recommended articles

The excitement on the content creator and streamer's face could not be missed as he spoke with Davido in a video call. During the call, Davido then promised that they would go live together on TikTok.

This announcement has elicited reactions from fans and social media users who have dropped a few thoughts on the impending collaboration between the duo.

"You guys don't like your Nigerian brothers at all, Peller is trying to do the same thing Kai cenat and Speed does, they do invite top celebrities too, we should try and encourage our Nigerian brothers," wrote an X user.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another user who has a different view wrote, "David chases clout the most out of all celebrity I know. Some people no just get class. David is a big example of that, always associating himself with the most trending person of the moment. I wonder who the next person is gonna be lol."

Admiring Davido's move, a user wrote, "I admire how Davido always connects with people in the spotlight, like VDM and others. That said, I’m genuinely happy for both him and Peller. It was really thoughtful of him to make that call."

Peller, who recently won the TikTok Influencer of the Year award and Next Gen Influencer of the Year award at the Pulse Influencer Awards 2024, has previously gone on a live stream with Tiwa Savage. He was with Jarvis, popular AI content creator during the session and they both entertained the viewers alongside Tiwa Savage.

Damilola Agubata Damilola Agubata Damilola Agubata is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Pulse Nigeria. She is a pop culture observer and has a keen interest in spotlighting underrepresented voices. Reach her: damilola.agubata@pulse.ng.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Syemca Drops Captivating New Single Room 104

Syemca Drops Captivating New Single "Room 104"

Nigerians react as Davido announces plan to go live with Peller

Nigerians react as Davido announces plan to go live with Peller

With 'The Uprising: Wives in Strike 3,' Omoni Oboli offers humour and activism [Review]

With 'The Uprising: Wives in Strike 3,' Omoni Oboli offers humour and activism [Review]

Gimba's 'Amince De Tsari' shows he's an artist to bet on [Review]

Gimba's 'Amince De Tsari' shows he's an artist to bet on [Review]

'BBNaija' star Vee reveals why she has never truly been in love

'BBNaija' star Vee reveals why she has never truly been in love

Nigerian Immigration 'arrests' Bobrisky during attempt to flee Nigeria

Nigerian Immigration 'arrests' Bobrisky during attempt to flee Nigeria

Netflix Original series, ‘Blood Sisters’ returns for a second season

Netflix Original series, ‘Blood Sisters’ returns for a second season

Paul Play Dairo says he’s yet to get any royalties since leaving Kennis Music

Paul Play Dairo says he’s yet to get any royalties since leaving Kennis Music

Actor Kunle Remi sends strong message to social media trolls

Actor Kunle Remi sends strong message to social media trolls

Pulse Sports

CAF Awards: 9 Nigerians that have won the prestigious the ‘African Footballer of the Year’ award

CAF Awards: 9 Nigerians that have won the prestigious the ‘African Footballer of the Year’ award

'Let them do their jobs' - Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George breaks silence on struggling ex-teammates

'Let them do their jobs' - Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George breaks silence on struggling ex-teammates

'I can win the Ballon d'Or' — Chelsea's Cole Palmer backs himself for prestigious award

'I can win the Ballon d'Or' — Chelsea's Cole Palmer backs himself for prestigious award

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Seems like Peller and Jarvis are a couple!

Peller and Jarvis share heartwarming kiss at the 2024 Pulse Influencer Awards

Mr Macaroni stresses that children should be raised right [Instagram/Mrmacaroni]

Mr Macaroni reacts to controversial video of children reenacting his skit

Skales says he's the only one left in his bloodline

Singer Skales says he regrets not having baby mamas

Bimbo Akintola has never dated any actor [X/Onejoblessboy]

Actress Bimbo Akintola reveals why she can never date an actor