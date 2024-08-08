ADVERTISEMENT
Everything you need to know about the Nigerian Peace Corps salary structure

Anna Ajayi

This is an organisation focused on promoting peace, youth development, and social order in Nigeria.

The Nigerian Peace Corps
The Nigerian Peace Corps [ICIRNigeria]

The Nigerian Peace Corps (NPC) was founded in 1998 by Dr. Dickson A. O. Akoh, the Corps aims to provide a platform for young Nigerians to contribute to nation-building.

The Peace Corps operates differently from other paramilitary organisations like the Army, Navy, or Air Force, particularly in its salary structure.

The Nigerian Peace Corps has a hierarchical structure similar to other paramilitary organisations, but it has its unique ranking system.

What are the Ranks in the Nigerian Peace Corps?
What are the Ranks in the Nigerian Peace Corps? [PremiumTimesNigeria] Pulse Nigeria

The ranks are as follows:

  1. Commandant General (CG): The highest rank, signified by one NPC arm, two stars, and one eagle.
  2. Deputy Commandant General (DCG): One NPC arm, one star, and one eagle.
  3. Assistant Commandant General (ACG): One NPC arm, one NPC bar, and one eagle.
  4. Commandant (CN): One NPC arm and one eagle.
  5. Deputy Commandant (DCN): One NPC arm and one star.
  6. Assistant Commandant (ACN): One NPC arm.
  7. Chief Superintendent (CSN): One star and one eagle.
  8. Superintendent (SN): One eagle.
  9. Deputy Superintendent (DSN): Three stars.
  10. Assistant Superintendent 1 (ASN 1): Two stars.
  11. Assistant Superintendent 2 (ASN 2): One star.
  12. Inspector 1: Three metal bars.
  13. Inspector 2: Two metal bars.
  14. Inspector 3: One metal bar.
  15. Corper Assistant 1 (Corper 1): Three wool bars.
  16. Corper Assistant 2 (Corper 2): Two wool bars.
  17. Corper Assistant 3 (Corper 3): One wool bar.
  18. Private Corper: One empty wool bar, the lowest rank.

The Nigerian Peace Corps' salary structure is distinct because it is not funded by the government like the military. Instead, it relies on donations from local and international organisations, grants, and endowments from private and government entities. The salaries are based on the ranks, with higher ranks earning more than lower ranks.

Although specific salary figures are not officially disclosed, it is known that the Peace Corps' salaries are generally lower than those in the Army, Navy, and Air Force due to their funding model.

ALSO READ: What to know about the Nigerian Army salary structure

Members receive stipends rather than substantial salaries, which are supplemented by other benefits like uniforms, kits, and honoraria for participating in events.

Membership in the Nigerian Peace Corps is open to Nigerian citizens aged 18 to 35 and falls into three categories:

Nigerian Peace Corps is open to Nigerian citizens aged 18 to 35
Nigerian Peace Corps is open to Nigerian citizens aged 18 to 35 [Oasdom] Pulse Nigeria
  1. Permanent staff officers: These are typically unemployed youths who have at least a Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE). They receive monthly stipends and can gain references for future employment.
  2. Peace Corps volunteers: This category includes employed professionals who volunteer their services. While they do not receive salaries, they are given uniforms, kits, and honoraria for their participation in events and programs.
  3. Student members: This membership is for students and is voluntary. It allows students to participate in Peace Corps activities and gain valuable experience in leadership and community service​.

The Peace Corps of Nigeria plays several key roles in society, including:

  • Enlisting and training youths to support social order and public safety.
  • Providing intelligence data to appropriate security agencies.
  • Promoting peace education, mediation, and conflict resolution.
  • Securing educational institutions from social vices like cultism and exam malpractice.
  • Engaging in community services such as crowd control, emergency relief, and sanitation​.
The Nigerian Peace Corps empowers young Nigerians to contribute to peace and social order. While its salary structure differs from other paramilitary organizations, it offers numerous benefits and opportunities for personal and professional development. By understanding the ranks, salary structure, and membership categories, aspiring members can better prepare for a career in this noble organisation.

Source: Peace Corps of Nigeria Salary Scale, Ranks and Uniform

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria.

