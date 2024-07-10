ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

What to know about the Nigerian Army salary structure

Anna Ajayi

The Nigerian Army is a respected force that keeps the country safe.

The salary structure in the Nigerian Army varies [PremiumTimesNigeria]
The salary structure in the Nigerian Army varies [PremiumTimesNigeria]

If you're thinking about joining the Army, you probably have a lot of questions, and one of the most important ones might be: how much do soldiers get paid?

Recommended articles

This guide will answer that question and give you a clear picture of what Nigerian Army salaries look like. We'll also talk about some other things to consider when thinking about a career in the army.

The Nigerian Army is divided into two main categories: Commissioned Officers and Non-Commissioned Officers (NCOs).

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Commissioned officers: These are higher-ranking officials who have undergone extensive training and hold leadership positions. Examples include Captains, Majors, and Generals.
Higher ranking officers in the Nigerian Army [BlueprintAfric]
Higher ranking officers in the Nigerian Army [BlueprintAfric] Pulse Nigeria
  • Non-commissioned officers: These soldiers typically start at lower ranks and can rise through the ranks based on their performance and experience. Examples include Sergeants and Corporals.

The salary structure in the Nigerian Army varies depending on rank, with commissioned officers generally earning more than non-commissioned officers.

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. General: ₦1,500,000 per month
  2. Lieutenant General: ₦1,000,000 per month
  3. Major General: ₦950,000 per month
  4. Brigadier General: ₦750,000 per month
  5. Colonel: ₦550,000 per month
  6. Lieutenant Colonel: ₦350,000 per month
  7. Major: ₦300,000 per month
  8. Captain: ₦220,000 per month
  9. Lieutenant: ₦180,000 per month
  10. Second Lieutenant: ₦120,000 per month
  1. Master Warrant Officer: ₦90,000 per month
  2. Warrant Officer: ₦80,000 per month
  3. Staff Sergeant: ₦68,000 per month
  4. Sergeant: ₦63,000 per month
  5. Corporal: ₦60,000 per month
  6. Lance Corporal: ₦57,000 per month
  7. Private: ₦48,000 - ₦50,000 per month

N.B: These salaries are subject to change based on government policies and economic conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Army offers a structured salary system that rewards personnel based on their rank and experience. Higher-ranking officers, especially commissioned officers, receive significantly higher pay compared to non-commissioned officers. However, both categories benefit from additional allowances and support that contribute to their overall compensation.

In addition to their salaries, Nigerian Army personnel receive various benefits and allowances, which can include:

  • Housing allowance: Support for accommodation costs.
  • Medical care: Access to medical services for soldiers and their families.
  • Uniform allowance: Provision for purchasing and maintaining uniforms.
  • Travel Allowance: Compensation for official travel.

These allowances help ensure that soldiers can meet their basic needs and maintain a good standard of living while serving their country.

ADVERTISEMENT

For those interested in a career in the Nigerian Army, it's important to understand these financial aspects as well as the responsibilities that come with each rank. The Army not only provides a career path but also the opportunity to serve and protect the nation with pride and honour.

ALSO READ: How much do police officers earn in Nigeria?

For more information about the Nigerian Army ranks and salary structure, you can visit sources like JobSphere Nigeria, MakeMoney.ng, Nigerian Infopedia and Nigerian Search Guide.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What to know about the Nigerian Army salary structure

What to know about the Nigerian Army salary structure

10 foods that can help you get 'high' while trying to quit smoking

10 foods that can help you get 'high' while trying to quit smoking

The list of postal codes in Abuja FCT

The list of postal codes in Abuja FCT

Why women break up with men they are still in love with

Why women break up with men they are still in love with

CHIVITA redefines beverage experience with #ChivitaStyleNSips Series

CHIVITA redefines beverage experience with #ChivitaStyleNSips Series

The most expensive wedding of 2024 is happening this weekend

The most expensive wedding of 2024 is happening this weekend

5 uses of rice water besides hair care

5 uses of rice water besides hair care

5 countries with the most billionaires in the world - how many are in Africa?

5 countries with the most billionaires in the world - how many are in Africa?

This kitchen ingredient will take your laundry life to a whole new level

This kitchen ingredient will take your laundry life to a whole new level

3 natural remedies to deep-cleanse your womb

3 natural remedies to deep-cleanse your womb

Here's a phenomenal trick for storing food without clips and pins

Here's a phenomenal trick for storing food without clips and pins

5 fruits that can make your dark skin glow

5 fruits that can make your dark skin glow

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Spend quality time with friends [FabMagazine]

5 fun things to do with your friends

Chef Smith

Guinness World Records deactivates its 'cookathon' category

The cave paintings depict a wild pig and three human figures (image used for illustration) [Shutterstock]

Scientists just found the world's oldest figurative paintings — see what they are

Ants are devilishly clever creatures [Insecta]

Do you have ants in your home? Get rid of them with this one ingredient