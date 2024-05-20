ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

How Instagram sustains Nigeria’s content creator economy

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

Earlier this year, Instagram launched a campaign called Creators of Tomorrow to celebrate exceptionally successful creators and elevate meaningful, relatable conversations with their content.

There creators were part of Meta's ‘Creators of Tomorrow’ campaign in Nigeria
There creators were part of Meta's ‘Creators of Tomorrow’ campaign in Nigeria

Recommended articles

Today, millions of Nigerians now have access to the internet on their mobile phones and connect with friends and family on social media every day.

How Tiwa Pever maintains relevance as a creator of tomorrow on Instagram
How Tiwa Pever maintains relevance as a creator of tomorrow on Instagram Pulse Nigeria

According to Digital Information World, 57% of Gen Z want to be influencers. Due to the success of the Digital economy, being a social influencer is now an attractive career aspiration for young people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp, is one of the biggest enablers of that success. It creates pathways for creators to live successful lives while doing what they love.

How Instagram helped Tobeszn regain his confidence
How Instagram helped Tobeszn regain his confidence Pulse Nigeria

ALSO READ: How Instagram helped Tobeszn regain his confidence

Earlier this year, Instagram launched a campaign called Creators of Tomorrow to celebrate exceptionally successful creators and elevate meaningful, relatable conversations with their content.

The campaign involved five creators: Layi Wasabi, Rodney Umeh, Tiwa Pever, Ifeoluwa Afolabi, and Tobe Ugeh. It demonstrates Instagram’s plans to showcase the diversity of content available on the platform and promotes the features it offers creators looking to create content, stay up to date with top trends, and build and engage with their communities.

ADVERTISEMENT
Layi Wasabi
Layi Wasabi Pulse Nigeria

Some of the creators who were part of Instagram’s Creators of Tomorrow campaign this year spoke to Pulse Nigeria about how useful some of these features have been in their journeys as creators.

“I spend most of my time on Instagram. If anything is trending, I’ll always know about it easily. Instagram has helped me show my creativity because it’s a friendly app where I’m able to interact with my audience,” Tiwa Pever said.

Rodney told Pulse that Instagram has made it easier to reach a large audience. “Instagram has made it easier for me by giving me a platform I can use to reach a larger audience,” he said.

From viral skits to Meta’s spotlight: Rodney Umeh joins Creators of Tomorrow
From viral skits to Meta’s spotlight: Rodney Umeh joins Creators of Tomorrow Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: From viral skits to Meta’s spotlight: Rodney Umeh joins Creators of Tomorrow

“It’s been a great experience. There are a lot of projects coming out and I recently collaborated with another content creator,” he stated.

The creators also expressed their appreciation for the Instagram algorithm, which they said has helped them gain new followers and get their content in front of their target audiences.

“The algorithm always puts my content in the eyes of the ideal audience, which allows me to create engaging content for those it is meant for,” the seasoned creator Layi Wasabi said.

For these five Creators of Tomorrow who are making an impact today, participating in the campaign was a testament to the work they have been doing to build their communities for years.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ife Afolabi tips for becoming a successful content creator
Ife Afolabi tips for becoming a successful content creator Pulse Nigeria

ALSO READ: The Ife Afolabi tips for becoming a successful content creator

“It feels so unreal to know that a year ago, I was so unsure if my content was even good enough. Today, I am a Creator of Tomorrow and Instagram identifies me as an inspiring content creator and a part of the future of content,” Tobe Ugeh told Pulse.

This underscores Instagram and by extension, Meta’s substantial contribution to the lifeblood of the Nigerian creator space as both a champion for young creators and a supporter of the even more experienced players in the space.

ALSO READ: How Layi Wasabi became one of the funniest men on Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: How Tiwa Pever maintains relevance as a creator of tomorrow on Instagram

#FeaturedByMeta

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis Da-ala Mirilla is an Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Pulse Nigeria, a multi-media journalist with experience touching on tech, media, digital culture and pop culture. Reach out on dennis.da-alamirilla@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

3 hidden dangers of detox and slimming teas on kidney and liver health

3 hidden dangers of detox and slimming teas on kidney and liver health

5 painters who made masterpieces despite being blind

5 painters who made masterpieces despite being blind

7 deadliest means of transportation responsible for the most deaths

7 deadliest means of transportation responsible for the most deaths

Agbo Jedi Jedi can cause severe kidney, liver failure

Agbo Jedi Jedi can cause severe kidney, liver failure

How Instagram sustains Nigeria’s content creator economy

How Instagram sustains Nigeria’s content creator economy

5 ways women control their men without uttering a word

5 ways women control their men without uttering a word

8 reasons it's a bad idea to rant on social media about your relationship

8 reasons it's a bad idea to rant on social media about your relationship

15 body language signs and their hidden meaning

15 body language signs and their hidden meaning

5 conditions that make your legs swell

5 conditions that make your legs swell

10 countries with the highest population in the world

10 countries with the highest population in the world

7 everyday habits that make your acne worse

7 everyday habits that make your acne worse

5 simple foods to cook when you don't feel like cooking

5 simple foods to cook when you don't feel like cooking

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How to escape from an abusive partner

Here are 5 ways to escape from an abusive partner

What to know about the bride kidnapping tradition [Medium]

What to know about the bride kidnapping tradition in these parts of the world

Leg cramps

Here are 7 reasons you keep experiencing painful leg cramps when you are asleep

Skincare hacks for every skin type [ArBlog24]

10 skincare hacks for every skin type