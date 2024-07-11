ADVERTISEMENT
How bad is it to sleep with a bra on?

Anna Ajayi

Is it healthier to sleep with or without a bra?

Is it okay to sleep with a bra on? [Vecteezy]
Is it okay to sleep with a bra on? [Vecteezy]

Many young women wonder if it’s okay to sleep with a bra on. Friends, family, and the internet all seem to have an opinion.

Some say it keeps things perky, while others warn of harm. With so much conflicting advice, it's hard to separate fact from fiction.

Comfort is one of the biggest factors when deciding whether to wear a bra to bed. Many bras have underwires, tight straps, and clasps that can dig into your skin.

Bras can be uncomfortable [ProofPeriod]
Bras can be uncomfortable [ProofPeriod] Pulse Nigeria

Sleeping with these on might cause discomfort, especially if you move around a lot at night. Soft, wire-free bras or bralettes are a more comfortable option if you prefer some support while sleeping.

Wearing a bra all the time, even at night, can affect your skin. Tight bras can lead to skin irritation, redness, or even indentations. Sweat and bacteria can build up under the bra, causing rashes or infections. To keep your skin healthy, it’s important to let it breathe. Taking off your bra at night gives your skin a chance to recover and stay clean.

Your blood circulation can also be affected by wearing a bra while sleeping. Tight bras can put pressure on your chest and ribcage, restricting blood flow. This can lead to discomfort and even impact your sleep quality.

Your blood circulation can be affected by wearing a bra while sleeping [peacecommission]
Your blood circulation can be affected by wearing a bra while sleeping [peacecommission] Pulse Nigeria

Loose-fitting or no bra at all allows your body to relax and improves circulation.

There’s a myth that wearing a bra at night can prevent sagging. However, no scientific evidence supports this claim. Breast sagging is mostly caused by ageing, gravity, and genetics, not by wearing or not wearing a bra.

Breast sagging is not caused by wearing or not wearing a bra [Vecteezy]
Breast sagging is not caused by wearing or not wearing a bra [Vecteezy] Pulse Nigeria

On the other hand, wearing a tight bra for too long can sometimes cause breast pain or discomfort.

Uncomfortable clothing, including tight bras, can disturb your sleep. If you wake up frequently or feel restless, your bra might be the culprit. Sleeping without a bra, or choosing a very comfortable one, can help you sleep better and wake up refreshed.

Ultimately, whether to sleep with a bra on comes down to personal preference. Some women feel more comfortable and supported with a bra, while others prefer the freedom of sleeping without one. It’s important to listen to your body and choose what feels best for you.

Sleeping with a bra on comes down to personal preference [RealSimple]
Sleeping with a bra on comes down to personal preference [RealSimple] Pulse Nigeria

In summary, sleeping with a bra on is not necessarily bad, but it can cause some discomfort and affect your skin and circulation. If you choose to wear one, opt for a soft, loose-fitting bra to minimise any potential issues.

