ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

If you feel insecure about your boobs, read this

Anna Ajayi

Sagging breasts are nothing to be ashamed of, as they are a very common and natural occurrence in women.

Saggy boobs are normal [Pinterest]
Saggy boobs are normal [Pinterest]

Recommended articles

To put simply, it has little to do with them and more to do with society, as much of this pressure stems from unrealistic beauty standards, mostly coming from the criticism of men. These men, toxic men, might I add, are misguided individuals who are oblivious to how the female body works and would take it upon themselves to body shame women.

We are all too familiar with derogatory comments circulating on social media like, “flat like slippers”, “the wall of Jericho has fallen” or “fallen heroes” among many other irritating and hurtful remarks. These kinds of misinformed comments make women self-conscious, always wanting to conform to society's idea of perfection, sometimes driving women to risky lengths like surgery just to gain social acceptance.

Men need to understand that…

ADVERTISEMENT

The breast is made up of fatty tissues, devoid of bones or muscles, so it is unrealistic to expect them to remain standing, firm and perky, especially in women with bigger boobs. Instead of passing disparaging remarks about the flatness or the fallen state of those heroes, appreciate God’s work and move on. You have no excuse to be so misinformed when the internet is filled with great resources for you to learn from.

And don't even get me started on men who are misinformed about menstruation. That'll be a discussion for another day.

As for women, you need to understand that…

ADVERTISEMENT

Your body's shape, skin tone, breast size and disposition are all unique aspects that contribute to your beauty. There’s nothing wrong with you. You are perfect.

Your boobs sagging is naturally due to age and gravity, as breast muscles lose their youthful flexibility and firmness over time.

Let me spell it out for you, YOUR BODY IS NORMAL, SIS! LOVE IT.

I once had a friend who constantly complained about her body. She’d nitpick her weight and thick thighs. She hated her gap teeth, complained about her skin tone and wanted to be lighter. Her tummy and boobs didn't escape the criticism; she equally hated both and wished she looked different.

Ironically, these were the very features that people loved about her, especially her gap tooth. The problem was not her body, but rather her perception of herself in the mirror—a struggle that many women can relate to. You need to learn to love who you are, appreciate your present body and embrace the changes that will come with time.

ADVERTISEMENT

You should be that woman who truly feels comfortable in her own skin, regardless of stretch marks, saggy boobs, big bellies, thick thighs, dark skin tone, everything! Every aspect of you is worth celebrating. Love the woman who stares back at you whenever you stand in front of a mirror.

There is no greater act of self-love than loving yourself fully, naked or clothed.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

If you feel insecure about your boobs, read this

If you feel insecure about your boobs, read this

The Macallan exclusively launches Double Cask 30 Years Old in Abuja

The Macallan exclusively launches Double Cask 30 Years Old in Abuja

The Macallan Sherry Oak 25 & 30 YO unveiled in Nigeria

The Macallan Sherry Oak 25 & 30 YO unveiled in Nigeria

Delusion might be the solution: Study reveals negative thoughts are better suppressed

Delusion might be the solution: Study reveals negative thoughts are better suppressed

Why guests had to squeeze between 2 naked models to enter an art show

Why guests had to squeeze between 2 naked models to enter an art show

How to give your pork this popular South American drink flavour

How to give your pork this popular South American drink flavour

Signs that you shouldn't fall in love because he's an Incel

Signs that you shouldn't fall in love because he's an Incel

World Cleanup Day 2023: Coca-Cola partners in pursuit of litter-free planet

World Cleanup Day 2023: Coca-Cola partners in pursuit of litter-free planet

What happens to your body when you fast for 36 hours?

What happens to your body when you fast for 36 hours?

Your favourite celebrities don't get dark underarms, here's their secret

Your favourite celebrities don't get dark underarms, here's their secret

Do you know the most popular birthdays in the world? The answer might surprise you

Do you know the most popular birthdays in the world? The answer might surprise you

Meet the tribe in Nigeria where women have more than one husband

Meet the tribe in Nigeria where women have more than one husband

Pulse Sports

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

Pep Guardiola laughs off Man Utd’s title challenge

Pep Guardiola laughs off Man Utd’s title challenge

Braga vs Napoli: Victor Osimhen aiming to break Obafemi Martins’ 13-year-old UCL record

Braga vs Napoli: Victor Osimhen aiming to break Obafemi Martins’ 13-year-old UCL record

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Shaving or waxing has more cons than pros [Gillettevenus]

Facts about keeping your pubic hair: To shave or not to shave?

Almost all women have some unevenness in their breasts [Pinterest]

All the scientific reasons your breasts are not equal in size

It's totally normal to feel horny during your period [ABC]

Here’s why women get super horny during their periods

You shouldn't wear a bra to bed [Pinterest]

Ladies, here’s why you shouldn’t sleep with a bra on