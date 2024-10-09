ADVERTISEMENT
Here’s why you should add moringa to your diet

Anna Ajayi

Moringa has a lot to offer healthwise.

You should add moringa to your diet [iStock]
You should add moringa to your diet [iStock]

Eating healthy is something we all want to do, but finding the right foods that offer many benefits can be tricky.

One plant that is gaining a lot of attention for its health benefits is moringa. Moringa is nutritious and can give your body the boost it needs. The best part? You can easily add it to your diet in several ways. You can use moringa powder, tea, or fresh leaves in your meals, making it an easy addition to your daily routine.

Moringa is a tree that grows in many parts of the world, especially in tropical and subtropical regions.

Moringa tree [FastGrowingTrees]
Moringa tree [FastGrowingTrees] Pulse Nigeria

Almost every part of the moringa tree, including the leaves, pods, seeds, and roots, is edible and has been used for medicinal purposes for centuries. The leaves, in particular, are very rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, which are essential for overall health.

1. Moringa is packed with vitamins and minerals. It is a great source of vitamin C, calcium, potassium, and iron. These nutrients help strengthen your bones, improve immunity, and keep your energy levels up.

2. Antioxidants protect your cells from damage caused by free radicals, which can lead to ageing and various diseases. Moringa leaves contain antioxidants like quercetin and chlorogenic acid, which help protect the body from harmful toxins.

3. Because moringa is high in vitamin C and other nutrients, it helps support your immune system. This makes it easier for your body to fight off infections and illnesses.

Moringa is high in vitamin C and other nutrients [TODAYcom]
Moringa is high in vitamin C and other nutrients [TODAYcom] Pulse Nigeria

4. Moringa has been shown to help reduce cholesterol levels, which can lower the risk of heart disease. It also helps control blood pressure, making it a heart-friendly food.

There are many ways to enjoy the benefits of moringa in your diet. Here are some simple ideas:

  1. One of the easiest ways to include moringa in your diet is by using moringa powder. You can add a teaspoon of it to your smoothies, soups, or even sprinkle it on your salad.
  2. You can enjoy moringa as a hot drink by brewing moringa tea. This is a simple way to consume moringa daily, especially if you're a fan of herbal teas.
  3. If you can find fresh moringa leaves, you can cook them.
  4. You can also add moringa powder to baked goods like bread.

ALSO READ: 10 sexual benefits of moringa seeds for men and women

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

