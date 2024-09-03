ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Here’s why going on a diet can be very harmful

Anna Ajayi

Going on a diet can sometimes do more harm than good.

Going on a diet may not be the best for you [iStock]
Going on a diet may not be the best for you [iStock]

When we hear the word "diet," we think about losing weight quickly, fitting into those old jeans, or looking good for a special event.

Recommended articles

In simple terms, a diet is any eating plan where you try to control what you eat to lose weight. While the idea of a quick fix might sound appealing, many diets can actually hurt your body and mind over time.

Most diets are all about restricting what you can eat. They might tell you to avoid certain foods, cut out entire food groups, or drastically reduce your calorie intake. When you do this, your body doesn't get the necessary nutrients it needs to stay healthy.

This can lead to feelings of tiredness, headaches, and even dizziness. Over time, extreme dieting can weaken your immune system, making it harder for your body to fight off illnesses.

ADVERTISEMENT
Dieting can make it even harder to lose weight and easier to gain it back [iStock]
Dieting can make it even harder to lose weight and easier to gain it back [iStock] Pulse Nigeria

When you drastically reduce your calorie intake or cut out entire food groups, your body goes into a survival mode. It starts to think it's not getting enough food and begins to slow down its metabolism to conserve energy. This means your body will burn calories more slowly. Over time, this can make it even harder to lose weight and easier to gain it back once you stop dieting.

Many diets encourage cutting out certain foods, like carbohydrates or fats, which can lead to missing out on essential nutrients that your body needs. For example, carbs are a primary source of energy, and fats are necessary for brain health and hormone regulation. When your diet lacks these important nutrients, you might feel tired, weak, and even experience hair loss or skin problems.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: Experts reveal top 5 mistakes people make when exercising and dieting

Constantly worrying about what to eat, counting calories, and avoiding certain foods can create a lot of stress and anxiety. It can also lead to an unhealthy relationship with food. You might start feeling guilty or ashamed after eating something "forbidden" on your diet plan. This negative mindset can lead to eating disorders, like binge eating, where a person might eat a large amount of food in a short period and then feel bad about it.

Many diets lead to what's known as the "yo-yo effect." This happens when you lose weight quickly on a diet, but then gain it all back once you return to your normal eating habits. This cycle of losing and gaining weight over and over can be very harmful to your body. It can increase your risk of developing heart problems, diabetes, and other health issues.

ADVERTISEMENT
The cycle of losing and gaining weight over and over can be harmful to your body [iStock]
The cycle of losing and gaining weight over and over can be harmful to your body [iStock] Pulse Nigeria

Moreover, it can also make you feel discouraged and frustrated, affecting your self-esteem.

One of the biggest issues with dieting is that it focuses on short-term results rather than long-term health. Many diets are not sustainable, meaning that they’re hard to stick to for a long time. Once the diet ends, people often go back to their old eating habits, which can lead to weight gain. Instead of learning how to eat balanced meals that you can maintain for a lifetime, diets often promote a temporary fix that doesn’t work in the long run.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead of following strict diets, it’s better to focus on making healthier lifestyle choices. Eating a balanced diet that includes a variety of foods, staying active, drinking plenty of water, and getting enough sleep are all simple but effective ways to maintain good health.

ALSO READ: 11 science-backed ways to lose weight without going on a diet

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here’s why going on a diet can be very harmful

Here’s why going on a diet can be very harmful

5 ways you can save money on food in a bad economy

5 ways you can save money on food in a bad economy

5 foods we love to eat but can be poisonous

5 foods we love to eat but can be poisonous

Can HIV-positive couples have healthy children?

Can HIV-positive couples have healthy children?

Where to throw old receipts? Many people make the same mistake

Where to throw old receipts? Many people make the same mistake

5 reasons African men start balding from their 20s

5 reasons African men start balding from their 20s

What do the different colors of dish sponges mean?

What do the different colors of dish sponges mean?

What does it take to succeed as an entrepreneur?

What does it take to succeed as an entrepreneur?

5 easy ways to flatten your stomach after giving birth

5 easy ways to flatten your stomach after giving birth

Meet the smartest family in the world - every family member is a genius

Meet the smartest family in the world - every family member is a genius

Mamador encourages women to strive for wholesome health, maximise opportunities

Mamador encourages women to strive for wholesome health, maximise opportunities

How hard is it to crochet?

How hard is it to crochet?

Pulse Sports

This is my last season at Liverpool — Salah makes shocking declaration after helping Reds destroy Man United

This is my last season at Liverpool — Salah makes shocking declaration after helping Reds destroy Man United

Victor Osimhen: Asisat Oshoala lambasts Chelsea’s salary offer after failed transfer

Victor Osimhen: Asisat Oshoala lambasts Chelsea’s salary offer after failed transfer

Falconets 1-0 Korea: Flourish Sabastine gives Nigeria winning start to FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

Falconets 1-0 Korea: Flourish Sabastine gives Nigeria winning start to FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Have you had a hot water bath this week?

Have you had a hot water bath this week?

Kigali city, Rwanda

Here are 7 cleanest countries in Africa- Guess who's number 4

Gaslighters love to downplay your feelings [TNXAfrica]

4 ways to gaslight a gaslighter

How often should you change your period pad [Africa]

How often should you change your period pad?