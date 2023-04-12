5 foods to eat if you want to live longer and healthier

The food you eat affects your health and the chances of getting diseases. Here are some meals that make you live a long and healthy life.

1. Beans

The fibre in beans aids digestion and helps reduce the risk of diabetes, heart disease, and obesity. A diet rich in fibre would have you lose weight since it prolongs your feeling of fullness.

2. Vegetables

Vitamin K, found in dark, leafy greens, supports healthy bones. Vitamin A, which is found in carrots, helps to keep your eyes and skin healthy and guards against infection. Vegetables have tons of vitamins, minerals, fibre, and antioxidants that protect you from chronic diseases.

3. Milk and yoghurt

Milk and other dairy products fortified with vitamin D assist your body in absorbing and using calcium. For people with osteoporosis, which causes the bones to thin out, this is so important.

4. Herbs and spices rather than salt

Try the Mediterranean diet. They eat a lot of fish, vegetables, and whole grain and flavour their meals with spices and herbs rather than salt and use olive oil rather than vegetable oil. This "Mediterranean diet" improve your heart health and reduce your risk of developing cancer and memory loss.

5. Fish

