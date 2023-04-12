The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 foods to eat if you want to live longer and healthier

Temi Iwalaiye

The food you eat can prolong your life.

Fishes are quite healthy [Saveur]
Fishes are quite healthy [Saveur]

Recommended articles

The food you eat affects your health and the chances of getting diseases. Here are some meals that make you live a long and healthy life.

Beans are quite healthy [cozycook]
Beans are quite healthy [cozycook] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The fibre in beans aids digestion and helps reduce the risk of diabetes, heart disease, and obesity. A diet rich in fibre would have you lose weight since it prolongs your feeling of fullness.

vegetables are quite healthy [Encylopediabritannica]
vegetables are quite healthy [Encylopediabritannica] Pulse Nigeria

Vitamin K, found in dark, leafy greens, supports healthy bones. Vitamin A, which is found in carrots, helps to keep your eyes and skin healthy and guards against infection. Vegetables have tons of vitamins, minerals, fibre, and antioxidants that protect you from chronic diseases.

ADVERTISEMENT
Milk and Yoghurt are quite nutritional [bbc]
Milk and Yoghurt are quite nutritional [bbc] Pulse Nigeria

Milk and other dairy products fortified with vitamin D assist your body in absorbing and using calcium. For people with osteoporosis, which causes the bones to thin out, this is so important.

Herbs and spices are essential [Nationaltoday]
Herbs and spices are essential [Nationaltoday] Pulse Nigeria

Try the Mediterranean diet. They eat a lot of fish, vegetables, and whole grain and flavour their meals with spices and herbs rather than salt and use olive oil rather than vegetable oil. This "Mediterranean diet" improve your heart health and reduce your risk of developing cancer and memory loss.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fishes are quite healthy [Saveur]
Fishes are quite healthy [Saveur] Pulse Nigeria

Fish has DHA and EPA fatty acids which support brain and nervous system function, it has been called "brain food." Also, eating fish once or twice a week may reduce your risk of developing dementia.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 foods to eat if you want to live longer and healthier

5 foods to eat if you want to live longer and healthier

The significance of Henna in Northern Nigerian weddings

The significance of Henna in Northern Nigerian weddings

7 Do's and don’ts of the Holy month of Ramadan

7 Do's and don’ts of the Holy month of Ramadan

The benefits and downsides of marrying early

The benefits and downsides of marrying early

Vogue announces the theme of this year’s Met Gala with 10 world-famous models

Vogue announces the theme of this year’s Met Gala with 10 world-famous models

Mountain of Fire church holds beauty pageant

Mountain of Fire church holds beauty pageant

The 5 best roadside snacks in Nigeria

The 5 best roadside snacks in Nigeria

Why coffee stains the teeth and what you can do about it

Why coffee stains the teeth and what you can do about it

10 naughty things to whisper in his ear to seduce him

10 naughty things to whisper in his ear to seduce him

4 foods that cause erectile dysfunction in men

4 foods that cause erectile dysfunction in men

5 sexual behaviours to avoid in 2023 - really, don’t do them

5 sexual behaviours to avoid in 2023 - really, don’t do them

5 braids inspired by Temi Otedola

5 braids inspired by Temi Otedola

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Durbar festival in Bauchi [Guardianng]

5 Nigerian states commonly mistaken to be Hausa but they have their own languages

Taboos you should note if you're visiting Akwa-Ibom state

5 taboos you should note if you're visiting Akwa-Ibom state

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking palm wine

The seven wonders of the mysterious town in Oyo

Ado-Awaye: The 7 wonders of the mysterious town in Oyo