ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Here’s what tampons do to your hymen

Anna Ajayi

Can tampons affect your virginity or harm your hymen?

What do tampons do to your hymen? [AOL.com]
What do tampons do to your hymen? [AOL.com]

If you've never used a tampon before, you might have questions about how it works and what it does to your body, especially if you’ve never had sex.

Recommended articles

One common question is: what do tampons do to your hymen? Let’s break this down.

The hymen is a thin piece of tissue that covers part of the opening of the vagina. It’s different for everyone. Some people have a lot of hymen tissue, while others have very little. In some cases, it may even look like a small ring around the vaginal opening. The hymen is not a solid barrier, so there’s usually a hole or opening in the hymen that allows period blood to come out of the body.

ADVERTISEMENT

A tampon is a small, soft product made from cotton or a blend of materials. It’s designed to be inserted into the vagina to soak up menstrual blood during a period.

Tampons [SkyNews]
Tampons [SkyNews] Pulse Nigeria

When a tampon is inside, it stays in place because of the muscles in your vagina. You use a string attached to the tampon to pull it out when it’s time to change it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yes, virgins can use tampons. Virginity means not having had sexual intercourse. It has nothing to do with using a tampon. Some people think using a tampon might break the hymen and mean a person is no longer a virgin. This is not true. The hymen can stretch or tear for many reasons, like riding a bike, doing sports, or even using tampons. Breaking or stretching the hymen does not mean someone has lost their virginity. Virginity is about never having had sex, not about the state of the hymen.

Using a tampon might stretch the hymen a little bit. In some cases, it might even tear the hymen. But, this is normal and happens for many reasons. Tampons are not designed to tear or harm the hymen. They are made to be gentle and fit inside the vagina without causing pain. If you feel uncomfortable or it hurts, try using a smaller tampon or ask a trusted adult for help. It’s normal to be nervous the first time, but with practice, it gets easier.

ALSO READ: Here's why you might ditch sanitary pads for tampons

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Misconception 1: Using a tampon means you’re not a virgin.
  • This is not true. Virginity is about whether or not you’ve had sexual intercourse, not about using a tampon.
  • Misconception 2: Tampons can get lost inside your body.
  • Tampons cannot get lost. They stay in the vagina, and the string helps you pull it out. Your vagina is not a big space, and there is no way for the tampon to travel to other parts of your body.
  • Misconception 3: Tampons cause pain if you’ve never had sex.
  • Tampons should not cause pain. If it hurts, it could be because of the size of the tampon or if you’re not relaxed. Starting with a small, slender tampon is a good idea.

1. Start small: Use a small, slender tampon the first time you try. This type is easier to insert.

Use a small tampon the first time [TheNewYorkTimes]
Use a small tampon the first time [TheNewYorkTimes] Pulse Nigeria

2. Relax: If you are tense, your muscles tighten, making it harder to insert the tampon. Take a few deep breaths to help relax.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Read instructions: Most tampon boxes come with clear instructions. Read them carefully before you try.

4. Ask for help: It’s okay to ask a trusted friend, family member, or healthcare provider for advice or help.

ALSO READ: 5 women share their experience with feminine hygiene products

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dos and don'ts for dealing with hangovers

Dos and don'ts for dealing with hangovers

Here’s what tampons do to your hymen

Here’s what tampons do to your hymen

Why does a sick person with a bad kidney reject a healthy kidney?

Why does a sick person with a bad kidney reject a healthy kidney?

5 diseases you can catch from animals

5 diseases you can catch from animals

Bankers’ committee completes restoration of National Theatre

Bankers’ committee completes restoration of National Theatre

Can you get pregnant from swallowing sperm?

Can you get pregnant from swallowing sperm?

5 of Burna Boy's biggest international fashion collaborations

5 of Burna Boy's biggest international fashion collaborations

Top 7 misconceptions people have about Africa

Top 7 misconceptions people have about Africa

Meet the first plus-sized Miss Universe Nigeria contestant

Meet the first plus-sized Miss Universe Nigeria contestant

What to expect during a hair transplant procedure

What to expect during a hair transplant procedure

If these 5 things happen to you anytime you eat chicken, you might have allergies

If these 5 things happen to you anytime you eat chicken, you might have allergies

Announcing Uyo Fashion Week 2024

Announcing Uyo Fashion Week 2024

Pulse Sports

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Countries with the highest number of churches [Cnn]

Top 5 countries with the most churches in the world -You won't believe Nigeria’s rank

L-R: Senior Brand Manager, Grand Oak Limited, Nnenna Uche-Onyenacho; Executive Director, Lexcel Group, Wale Majolagbe; The Oloritun Oloja Estate, Chief Adedayo Ajakore; and Marketing Manager, Grand Oak Limited, Gbemileke Lawal; during the official relaunch of Seaman's Schnapps held in Lagos.

Grand Oak relaunches Seaman’s Schnapps in style

An AI-generated of a modern Kenyan home setting with grandparents relaxing together

8 health aspects to watch in your ageing loved ones

Cue...the sugar mask party!

Cue...the sugar mask party!