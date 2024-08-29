Here’s what tampons do to your hymen

One common question is: what do tampons do to your hymen? Let’s break this down.

What is the hymen?

The hymen is a thin piece of tissue that covers part of the opening of the vagina. It’s different for everyone. Some people have a lot of hymen tissue, while others have very little. In some cases, it may even look like a small ring around the vaginal opening. The hymen is not a solid barrier, so there’s usually a hole or opening in the hymen that allows period blood to come out of the body.

ADVERTISEMENT

What does a tampon do?

A tampon is a small, soft product made from cotton or a blend of materials. It’s designed to be inserted into the vagina to soak up menstrual blood during a period.

Pulse Nigeria

When a tampon is inside, it stays in place because of the muscles in your vagina. You use a string attached to the tampon to pull it out when it’s time to change it.

Can virgins use tampons?

ADVERTISEMENT

Yes, virgins can use tampons. Virginity means not having had sexual intercourse. It has nothing to do with using a tampon. Some people think using a tampon might break the hymen and mean a person is no longer a virgin. This is not true. The hymen can stretch or tear for many reasons, like riding a bike, doing sports, or even using tampons. Breaking or stretching the hymen does not mean someone has lost their virginity. Virginity is about never having had sex, not about the state of the hymen.

What happens to the hymen when you use a tampon?

Using a tampon might stretch the hymen a little bit. In some cases, it might even tear the hymen. But, this is normal and happens for many reasons. Tampons are not designed to tear or harm the hymen. They are made to be gentle and fit inside the vagina without causing pain. If you feel uncomfortable or it hurts, try using a smaller tampon or ask a trusted adult for help. It’s normal to be nervous the first time, but with practice, it gets easier.

Common misconceptions

ADVERTISEMENT

Misconception 1: Using a tampon means you’re not a virgin.

This is not true. Virginity is about whether or not you’ve had sexual intercourse, not about using a tampon.

Misconception 2: Tampons can get lost inside your body.

Tampons cannot get lost. They stay in the vagina, and the string helps you pull it out. Your vagina is not a big space, and there is no way for the tampon to travel to other parts of your body.

Misconception 3: Tampons cause pain if you’ve never had sex.

Tampons should not cause pain. If it hurts, it could be because of the size of the tampon or if you’re not relaxed. Starting with a small, slender tampon is a good idea.

Recommendations for first-time tampon users

1. Start small: Use a small, slender tampon the first time you try. This type is easier to insert.

Pulse Nigeria

2. Relax: If you are tense, your muscles tighten, making it harder to insert the tampon. Take a few deep breaths to help relax.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Read instructions: Most tampon boxes come with clear instructions. Read them carefully before you try.

4. Ask for help: It’s okay to ask a trusted friend, family member, or healthcare provider for advice or help.

ALSO READ: 5 women share their experience with feminine hygiene products