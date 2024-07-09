ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Can virgins also use tampons? What to know

Anna Ajayi

Many women feel more secure using tampons during their period.

Can virgins also use tampons [Pexels]
Can virgins also use tampons [Pexels]

Periods are a natural part of life for many people, but sometimes they can come with a few questions.

Recommended articles

One question that pops up a lot is: can virgins use tampons? The short answer is absolutely! Here's the longer answer to clear up any confusion and make sure you feel comfortable with your period routine.

First, a quick rewind. What are tampons?

Tampons are absorbent tubes inserted into the vagina to collect menstrual blood. They're a great option for many people during their period, especially for swimming, sports, or just feeling more secure about leaks.

ADVERTISEMENT
Tampons [VerywellHealth]
Tampons [VerywellHealth] Pulse Nigeria

Now, back to the big question: virginity and tampons. Virginity simply means you haven't had vaginal sex. It has nothing to do with your period or using tampons.

Many girls have a thin piece of tissue called the hymen partially covering the opening of the vagina. This tissue can stretch or tear during everyday activities, including exercise, horseback riding, or even using a tampon for the first time. It doesn't necessarily mean you've lost your virginity.

So, using a tampon won't magically change your virginity status. It's all about what feels comfortable for you and your body during your period.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you're curious about trying tampons, here are a few things to keep in mind:

How do you choose the right tampon? [Pinterest]
How do you choose the right tampon? [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria
  • Size: Tampons come in different absorbencies (light, regular, super) to match your flow. Start with a light or regular absorbency for your first try.
  • Applicator: Many tampons come with applicators, which can make insertion easier, especially at first.
  • Comfort: The most important thing is to find a tampon that feels comfortable for you. Don't be afraid to experiment with different brands or sizes until you find the right fit.

Here's a quick rundown on using a tampon for the first time:

ADVERTISEMENT
How to use a tampon [AdobeStock]
How to use a tampon [AdobeStock] Pulse Nigeria

1. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water.

2. Relax and find a comfortable position, like sitting on the toilet or squatting.

3. Unwrap the tampon and gently separate the labia (the outer folds of your vagina) to expose the opening.

4. Hold the tampon by the applicator (if using one) and gently insert it into the vagina in a direction that feels comfortable, usually angled slightly backwards.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Push the applicator until it clicks or stops, then gently remove it, leaving only the tampon inside.

6. A string will be attached to the bottom of the tampon. This is for removal.

The string of a tampon [MindSumo]
The string of a tampon [MindSumo] Pulse Nigeria

ALSO READ: What to do if a tampon is stuck inside you

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Relax: Your muscles might feel tight at first, but take a deep breath and relax.
  • Start slow: If it feels uncomfortable, don't force it. Take it out and try again later.
  • Change it often: Tampons need to be changed every 4-8 hours, depending on your flow. Don't leave one in for longer than 8 hours.
  • Listen to your body: If you experience any pain or discomfort, remove the tampon and try again with a smaller size or a different brand.

Don't hesitate to talk to your mom, a trusted adult, or even your doctor about tampons. They can answer any questions you might have and help you find the right period routine for you.

Using a tampon is a personal choice, and it's totally okay if you prefer pads or another method. The important thing is to find what makes you feel most comfortable and confident during your period.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 modern cities that are built on the ruins of ancient civilisation

5 modern cities that are built on the ruins of ancient civilisation

5 ways to tell if he’s a married man without asking him

5 ways to tell if he’s a married man without asking him

5 ways to do a natural colon cleanse at home

5 ways to do a natural colon cleanse at home

Can virgins also use tampons? What to know

Can virgins also use tampons? What to know

7 fruits and vegetables you did not know were man-made

7 fruits and vegetables you did not know were man-made

Lord's London Dry Gin Sponsors TRACE Live with Young Jonn: An unforgettable night

Lord's London Dry Gin Sponsors TRACE Live with Young Jonn: An unforgettable night

Artist transforms used teabags into paintings of famous British landmarks

Artist transforms used teabags into paintings of famous British landmarks

Top 10 biggest churches in Nigeria

Top 10 biggest churches in Nigeria

What to do if you get bitten by a snake

What to do if you get bitten by a snake

5 costly mistakes couples make on their wedding day

5 costly mistakes couples make on their wedding day

7 things you should never say to teenagers

7 things you should never say to teenagers

These 5 popular emotions could kill you

These 5 popular emotions could kill you

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ghana population

Ghana's population projected to reach 52.47 million by 2050

What state have the most lakes in America? [CountryLivingMagazine]

3 states with the most lakes in America

Never put anything in your mouth unless you're 100% sure it's safe [RealSimple]

7 dangerous plants you should never eat

People inside an ambulance [Image Credit: RDNE]

3 don'ts when attending to a bullet wound [Video]