Can virgins also use tampons? What to know

One question that pops up a lot is: can virgins use tampons? The short answer is absolutely! Here's the longer answer to clear up any confusion and make sure you feel comfortable with your period routine.

First, a quick rewind. What are tampons?

Tampons are absorbent tubes inserted into the vagina to collect menstrual blood. They're a great option for many people during their period, especially for swimming, sports, or just feeling more secure about leaks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Now, back to the big question: virginity and tampons. Virginity simply means you haven't had vaginal sex. It has nothing to do with your period or using tampons.

Many girls have a thin piece of tissue called the hymen partially covering the opening of the vagina. This tissue can stretch or tear during everyday activities, including exercise, horseback riding, or even using a tampon for the first time. It doesn't necessarily mean you've lost your virginity.

So, using a tampon won't magically change your virginity status. It's all about what feels comfortable for you and your body during your period.

Choosing a tampon

ADVERTISEMENT

If you're curious about trying tampons, here are a few things to keep in mind:

Pulse Nigeria

Size: Tampons come in different absorbencies (light, regular, super) to match your flow. Start with a light or regular absorbency for your first try.

Applicator: Many tampons come with applicators, which can make insertion easier, especially at first.

Comfort: The most important thing is to find a tampon that feels comfortable for you. Don't be afraid to experiment with different brands or sizes until you find the right fit.

How to use a tampon

Here's a quick rundown on using a tampon for the first time:

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

1. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water.

2. Relax and find a comfortable position, like sitting on the toilet or squatting.

3. Unwrap the tampon and gently separate the labia (the outer folds of your vagina) to expose the opening.

4. Hold the tampon by the applicator (if using one) and gently insert it into the vagina in a direction that feels comfortable, usually angled slightly backwards.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Push the applicator until it clicks or stops, then gently remove it, leaving only the tampon inside.

6. A string will be attached to the bottom of the tampon. This is for removal.

Pulse Nigeria

ALSO READ: What to do if a tampon is stuck inside you

Tips for beginners

ADVERTISEMENT

Relax: Your muscles might feel tight at first, but take a deep breath and relax.

Start slow: If it feels uncomfortable, don't force it. Take it out and try again later.

Change it often: Tampons need to be changed every 4-8 hours, depending on your flow. Don't leave one in for longer than 8 hours.

Listen to your body: If you experience any pain or discomfort, remove the tampon and try again with a smaller size or a different brand.

Still unsure?

Don't hesitate to talk to your mom, a trusted adult, or even your doctor about tampons. They can answer any questions you might have and help you find the right period routine for you.

Using a tampon is a personal choice, and it's totally okay if you prefer pads or another method. The important thing is to find what makes you feel most comfortable and confident during your period.