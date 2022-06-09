#FeatureByGOtv - From GOtv Supa package to GOtv Jinja, millions of Nigerian families enjoy exciting content on channels such as Africa Magic Urban, Honey, SuperSport, WWE, SuperSport channels, KIX, StarLife, Cartoon Network, ESPN, Zee World, TeleMundo, CNN International, Al Jazeera, Discovery Family, and many more.
Here's how to subscribe on GOtv
GOtv Nigeria is the home of top-quality entertainment content for households. With over 80 exciting channels, GOtv packages are carefully tailored to meet different family needs.
The easy self-service platforms are designed to enhance customer experience that allow quick and easy avenues of resolving complaints and enjoy uninterrupted quality entertainment with their families.
Stay connected on any of the GOtv packages via these easy self-service options:
- MyGOtv App: GOtv app is a convenient way for customers to manage their GOtv account. Customers can make payment for GOtv subscription via MyGOtv App, fix common errors and easily upgrade/switch packages based on their content preference.
- USSD Code: Another quick subscription route for GOtv is dialling the *288# USSD code. Simple, fast, and easy.
- Toll-Free Customer Care Line: Customers can take advantage of the toll-free customer care line, which puts them in direct contact to GOtv customer care representatives. Call the toll-free number – 634 – available across all mobile networks.
- Auto-Renewal Option: To enjoy quality entertaining programmes without interruption, you can subscribe to Auto-renewal option. Set up an auto-renewal payment on MyGOtv App. It's super convenient and saves time (You can cancel at any time).
- Bank Apps: GOtv subscription service is also available on several bank apps. Open your bank app, scroll to utility, click on TV payment, select your preferred GOtv package and make payment using your IUC number.
- QuickTeller: Customers can pay for subscription from the QuickTeller web link. Simply log on to www.quickteller.com/gotv, select the GOtv package of your choice, provide your decoder information, make payment, and get reconnected within 5 minutes.
- PayU: GOtv customers can make card payments through the PayU platform. Login to your account on www.gotvafrica.com, go to the Pay page and click on the PayU logo payment page to enter your card details and complete the payment.
- Paga e-Pay: Another seamless subscription platform for GOtv is Paga e-Pay. Visit www.gotvafrica.com and log into your account. A list of online payment methods that are available in your country will be displayed on your screen. Select Paga e-Pay and follow the instructions to complete your payment.
- MultiChoice Outlets: Customers can also visit any MultiChoice office to subscribe for GOtv packages.
GOtv provides an affordable monthly subscription on the following packages - GOtv Supa at N5, 500, GOtv Max at N4, 150, GOtv Jolli at N2, 800 and GOtv Jinja for N1, 900. Join the growing community of GOtv customers by getting a decoder today for just N6,900, instead of N9,500. For more information, visit www.gotvafrica.com and follow GOtv on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook
