Here's how to subscribe on GOtv

The easy self-service platforms are designed to enhance customer experience that allow quick and easy avenues of resolving complaints and enjoy uninterrupted quality entertainment with their families.

GOtv provides an affordable monthly subscription on the following packages - GOtv Supa at N5, 500, GOtv Max at N4, 150, GOtv Jolli at N2, 800 and GOtv Jinja for N1, 900. Join the growing community of GOtv customers by getting a decoder today for just N6,900, instead of N9,500. For more information, visit www.gotvafrica.com and follow GOtv on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook