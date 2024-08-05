ADVERTISEMENT
Here’s how many bottles of water you should be drinking daily

Anna Ajayi

Make it a habit to drink water regularly.

Water helps your body with digestion, temperature regulation, and keeping your joints healthy. But how much water do you need each day?

The answer depends on several factors, including your age, gender, activity level, and the climate you live in.

The general recommendation is to drink around 11.5 cups (2.7 litres) of fluids per day for women and 15.5 cups (3.7 litres) for men.

This includes all fluids, not just water, so beverages like tea, coffee, and juice also count towards this total. About 20% of your daily fluid intake comes from food, especially water-rich foods like fruits and vegetables. This means you should aim to drink about 9-12 cups of water daily​.

A standard disposable water bottle holds about 16 ounces or roughly 2 cups. Based on the daily water needs mentioned above, women should drink around 4.5 to 6 bottles of water, while men should drink about 6.5 to 8 bottles.

This estimate can vary if you're getting fluids from other sources or if your needs are different due to factors like exercise or living in a hot climate​​.

ALSO READ: 7 rules for drinking water properly

  1. Activity level: If you exercise regularly or have a physically demanding job, you'll need more water to replace the fluids lost through sweat.
  2. Climate: People living in hot or humid climates may need to drink more water to stay hydrated.
  3. Health conditions: Certain health conditions, like fever or diarrhoea, can increase your water needs. Pregnant or breastfeeding women also require more fluids​.
You can tell if you're drinking enough water by checking the colour of your urine. Clear or light yellow urine generally indicates good hydration, while dark yellow or amber urine suggests you need more fluids. Other signs of dehydration include dry mouth, dizziness, and feeling tired. On the flip side, drinking too much water can lead to a condition called hyponatremia, where the sodium levels in your blood become dangerously low​​.

If you find it challenging to drink enough water, try these tips:

  • Carry a reusable water bottle with you and set reminders to drink throughout the day.
  • Add a splash of flavour to your water with fresh fruits like lemon or berries.
  • Opt for sparkling water if you prefer a fizzy drink.

RELATED: Drinking a gallon of water a day would do this to your body

Staying well-hydrated is essential for your health. Make it a habit to drink water regularly and pay attention to your body's signals to ensure you're getting enough.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

