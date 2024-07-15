RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

7 signs you're not drinking enough water

Oghenerume Progress

Not drinking enough water can lead to dehydration and other health issues.

Stay hydrated! [Freepik]
Stay hydrated! [Freepik]

It is common knowledge that water is important for the body to function properly.

Recommended articles

But then, a lot of people do not drink enough water which can lead to dehydration and then different health issues, some of which can be serious if not addressed promptly.

Here are some common signs that you might not be drinking enough water:

One of the most obvious signs of dehydration is dark yellow or amber-coloured urine. When you’re well-hydrated, your urine should be light yellow or clear. Dark urine indicates that your body is conserving water and is a clear signal that you need to drink more fluids.

A dry mouth or throat is another common sign of dehydration. When your body doesn’t have enough water, it reduces saliva production, which leads to a dry, sticky feeling in your mouth.

This can also result in bad breath, as saliva helps to keep your mouth clean by removing food particles and bacteria.

Your body needs water for energy production. When you’re dehydrated, your body has to work harder to perform basic functions, which can make you feel tired and sluggish.

If you often feel fatigued, especially in the afternoon, it could be due to insufficient water intake.

Dehydration can cause headaches and even migraines. This is because lack of water can lead to reduced blood flow and oxygen to the brain.

If you frequently experience headaches, try increasing your water intake and see if the symptoms improve.

Your skin is the largest organ in your body and requires adequate hydration to stay healthy. Dry, flaky, or tight-feeling skin can be a sign that you’re not drinking enough water.

Proper hydration helps maintain skin elasticity and reduces the risk of skin issues such as eczema and acne.

Water helps to keep your digestive system functioning smoothly by aiding in the digestion and absorption of food.

When you’re dehydrated, your body absorbs more water from your intestines, which can lead to hard, difficult-to-pass stools and constipation.

You need enough water to help your digestive system function smoothly [Freepik]
You need enough water to help your digestive system function smoothly [Freepik] pulse senegal

Sometimes, your body can mistake thirst for hunger. If you feel hungry shortly after eating, it might actually be a sign that you need to drink more water.

Try drinking a glass of water and see if the hunger subsides.

If you notice any of these signs, it is best to drink water so you can stay hydrated.

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What to know about the ‘Snake Diet’ and why you need to hop on it

What to know about the ‘Snake Diet’ and why you need to hop on it

For men: How to wear a suit that turns heads in 2024

For men: How to wear a suit that turns heads in 2024

Pulse Bizarre Bites: Is akara and bread the ultimate Naija steeze?

Pulse Bizarre Bites: Is akara and bread the ultimate Naija steeze?

7 oldest living trees in the world

7 oldest living trees in the world

7 signs you're not drinking enough water

7 signs you're not drinking enough water

5 tips to help you speak more clearly

5 tips to help you speak more clearly

3 simple herbal remedies for headaches and migraines

3 simple herbal remedies for headaches and migraines

List of postal codes in Ogun State

List of postal codes in Ogun State

5 most expensive weddings in history

5 most expensive weddings in history

The God Question: I'm Catholic and will oppose abortion even in case of incestual rape

The God Question: I'm Catholic and will oppose abortion even in case of incestual rape

Karamojong: Uganda’s warrior tribe where bride price is up to 200 cows

Karamojong: Uganda’s warrior tribe where bride price is up to 200 cows

5 reasons your girlfriend doesn’t want to give you a BJ

5 reasons your girlfriend doesn’t want to give you a BJ

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

Trending

Say Goodbye to Bad Breath with Smile 360 Dental Specialists' advanced treatment

Say Goodbye to Bad Breath with Smile 360 Dental Specialists' advanced treatment

Myths about women with PCOS [Richardsimpsontherapy]

5 common PCOS myths many men believe

A mum spending time with her kids

10 benefits mums get by properly spacing children

Feet should be washed daily with warm water and shower gel [Life Hacker]

These body parts you rarely wash have a lot of bacteria