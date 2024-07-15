But then, a lot of people do not drink enough water which can lead to dehydration and then different health issues, some of which can be serious if not addressed promptly.

7 signs you're not drinking enough water

Here are some common signs that you might not be drinking enough water:

1. Dark yellow urine

One of the most obvious signs of dehydration is dark yellow or amber-coloured urine. When you’re well-hydrated, your urine should be light yellow or clear. Dark urine indicates that your body is conserving water and is a clear signal that you need to drink more fluids.

2. Dry mouth and throat

A dry mouth or throat is another common sign of dehydration. When your body doesn’t have enough water, it reduces saliva production, which leads to a dry, sticky feeling in your mouth.

This can also result in bad breath, as saliva helps to keep your mouth clean by removing food particles and bacteria.

3. Fatigue and low energy levels

Your body needs water for energy production. When you’re dehydrated, your body has to work harder to perform basic functions, which can make you feel tired and sluggish.

If you often feel fatigued, especially in the afternoon, it could be due to insufficient water intake.

4. Headaches

Dehydration can cause headaches and even migraines. This is because lack of water can lead to reduced blood flow and oxygen to the brain.

If you frequently experience headaches, try increasing your water intake and see if the symptoms improve.

5. Dry skin

Your skin is the largest organ in your body and requires adequate hydration to stay healthy. Dry, flaky, or tight-feeling skin can be a sign that you’re not drinking enough water.

Proper hydration helps maintain skin elasticity and reduces the risk of skin issues such as eczema and acne.

6. Constipation

Water helps to keep your digestive system functioning smoothly by aiding in the digestion and absorption of food.

When you’re dehydrated, your body absorbs more water from your intestines, which can lead to hard, difficult-to-pass stools and constipation.

pulse senegal

7. Persistent hunger

Sometimes, your body can mistake thirst for hunger. If you feel hungry shortly after eating, it might actually be a sign that you need to drink more water.

Try drinking a glass of water and see if the hunger subsides.