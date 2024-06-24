7 healthy foods that help you poop better

Eating foods that are high in fibre, staying hydrated, and maintaining a balanced diet are key strategies for promoting healthy bowel movements.

Let's explore seven healthy foods that can help you poop better:

1. Bananas

Bananas are a convenient and healthy snack that can help with constipation. They are rich in fibre, particularly pectin, which helps normalise bowel function. Bananas are also gentle on the stomach and can be a good option for those with digestive sensitivities.

2. Oranges

Oranges are a great source of fibre and vitamin C. One medium-sized orange provides about 3 grams of fibre. The fibre in oranges helps bulk up your stool and promotes regular bowel movements. Plus, the high water content in oranges helps keep you hydrated.

3. Oats

Oats are a fantastic option for breakfast and are known for their high-fibre content. A bowl of oatmeal contains both soluble and insoluble fibre, which can help bulk up your stool and make it easier to pass. You can enjoy oats in various forms, such as porridge or overnight oats with fruits and nuts.

4. Beans

Beans, including black beans, kidney beans, and lentils, are rich in fibre and protein. They provide a good mix of soluble and insoluble fibre, which aids in digestion and helps prevent constipation. Try adding beans to your soups, stews, or salads for a fibre boost.

5. Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are not only delicious but also high in fibre. They contain both soluble and insoluble fibre, which helps regulate your bowel movements. Sweet potatoes can be roasted, boiled, or mashed, making them a versatile addition to your meals.

6. Spinach

Spinach is a leafy green vegetable that is high in fibre and magnesium. Magnesium helps to stimulate the bowel muscles, promoting regular bowel movements. You can add spinach to salads, smoothies, or cooked dishes to reap its digestive benefits.

7.

Water

While not a food, water is crucial for preventing and relieving constipation. Staying hydrated helps soften stools, making them easier to pass. Aim to drink at least 8 glasses of water a day. If you find it hard to drink plain water, you can infuse it with fruits like cucumber, lemon, or mint to make it more enjoyable.