5 health benefits of almonds you should know about

Anna Ajayi

Almonds are versatile and can be enjoyed in various ways.

The health benefits of almonds are numerous [Medium]

Almonds are packed with nutrients that can boost your health in many ways.

Whether you enjoy them raw, roasted, or as almond butter, these versatile nuts offer a lot of benefits that make them a great addition to your diet.

Here are five amazing health benefits that you should know about:

Almonds are packed with essential nutrients that our bodies need to stay healthy. A small handful (about 1 ounce) of almonds provides you with:

Almonds are packed with essential nutrients [WellnessImpact] Pulse Nigeria
  • Protein: About 6 grams of protein to help build and repair your body tissues.
  • Healthy Fats: Almonds contain healthy monounsaturated fats, which are good for your heart.
  • Vitamin E: This powerful antioxidant helps protect your cells from damage and keeps your skin glowing.
  • Magnesium: Magnesium is crucial for many body functions, including muscle and nerve function and blood sugar control.
  • Fiber: Fiber is essential for a healthy digestive system and helps keep you feeling full longer.

These nutrients make almonds a nutrient-dense food, meaning you get a lot of nutritional value in just a small serving.

Eating almonds regularly can be good for your heart. The healthy fats, fibre, and antioxidants found in almonds work together to support heart health.

Almonds contain healthy fats and fibre [CollectLo] Pulse Nigeria

Research shows that almonds can help lower bad cholesterol levels (LDL) while maintaining or even increasing good cholesterol levels (HDL). This balance is key to reducing the risk of heart disease. Additionally, the magnesium in almonds helps regulate blood pressure, which is another important factor for heart health.

If you’re trying to manage your weight, almonds can be a helpful addition to your diet. Despite being high in calories, almonds can actually help with weight loss or weight management. The protein and fibre in almonds can help you feel full and satisfied, reducing the urge to snack on less healthy foods. Studies have shown that people who eat almonds as part of a balanced diet are more likely to maintain a healthy weight compared to those who don’t.

Almonds are great for your skin, thanks to their high content of vitamin E and other antioxidants. Vitamin E helps protect your skin from damage caused by the sun and pollution. It also helps keep your skin soft and hydrated. Some people even use almond oil directly on their skin as a natural moisturiser.

Almond oil can be used as a natural moisturiser [Medium] Pulse Nigeria

Regular consumption of almonds can lead to healthier, more radiant skin.

RELATED: How to prepare homemade almond oil

Almonds are often considered brain food, and for good reason. They contain nutrients like vitamin E, folate, and magnesium, which are all important for brain health. Vitamin E, in particular, helps prevent cognitive decline as you age. Eating almonds regularly may help improve memory and cognitive function, making them a smart snack choice for people of all ages.

By adding almonds to your daily routine, you can enjoy these health benefits and more.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

