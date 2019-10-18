The processes involved in the production of almond oil is not as complicated as you would have thought.

Almond oil has a long history of being one of the healthiest oil to consume because of the nutrients contained in the almond seed. Almond oil is extracted from almonds, which are the edible seeds of the almond tree. Almond trees come in both sweet and bitter varieties. Although the sweet almond is preferable.

Studies have shown that almond oil maintains the heart, clears stretch marks and skin irritation while improving your complexion. Why shouldn't you have with you at all time?

You don't have to search so hard for the oil. Almond oil can be made right in your home. Making the oil yourself puts it in an unrefined state which is more healthy for your skin and health.

Here's a video of how to make almond oil right in your home.