Many of us strive for a productive start, but certain habits, especially during the morning, can unknowingly contribute to weight gain.
10 morning habits that cause weight gain
Morning routines set the tone for the rest of the day.
Identifying and modifying these habits helps in maintaining a healthy weight and lifestyle. Here are some morning habits that might need to change:
1. Skipping breakfast
Skipping the first meal of the day can lead to overeating later. Breakfast kickstarts your metabolism; missing it can slow down your metabolic rate, making it harder to burn calories.
2. Eating a sugary breakfast
Consuming breakfasts high in sugar and low in fibre can spike your blood sugar levels, leading to an energy crash and increased hunger throughout the day. Opt for a balanced meal with protein, healthy fats, and fibre.
3. Not getting enough sleep
Poor sleep or not getting enough sleep can affect hormones that regulate hunger, ghrelin, and leptin, making you more likely to eat more and opt for unhealthy food choices.
4. Drinking calorie-dense beverages
Starting your day with high-calorie beverages, like sugary coffees or smoothies loaded with sweeteners, can add unnecessary calories, contributing to weight gain.
5. Being inactive
Not moving much in the morning can contribute to a sedentary lifestyle. Even light exercise upon waking up can boost your metabolism and mood throughout the day.
6. Eating while distracted
Eating your breakfast while watching TV or scrolling through your phone can lead to mindless eating and overconsumption of calories.
7. Ignoring protein
Neglecting protein in your morning meal can leave you feeling unsatisfied and lead to snacking on unhealthy options. Protein helps in keeping you full and stabilising blood sugar levels.
8. Not drinking water
Dehydration can often be mistaken for hunger. Not drinking water in the morning can increase hunger and decrease your ability to distinguish hunger from thirst.
9. Oversized portions
Eating too much, even of healthy foods, can contribute to weight gain. Be mindful of portion sizes to avoid consuming more calories than you need.
10. Stressing in the morning
Stress can lead to cravings for high-fat, high-sugar foods. Finding ways to manage stress, such as through meditation or deep breathing exercises, can help control these cravings.
How to modify these habits
Modifying these habits doesn't require drastic changes, just mindful adjustments. For instance, plan a balanced breakfast with adequate protein, whole grains, and healthy fats. Have a morning routine that includes stretching or a short walk to activate your body. Stay hydrated by beginning your day with a glass of water and setting reminders to drink regularly.
Finally, try to establish a sleep schedule that allows for 7-9 hours of rest to support overall health and weight management.
