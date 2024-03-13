ADVERTISEMENT
10 morning habits that cause weight gain

Anna Ajayi

Morning routines set the tone for the rest of the day.

Morning habits that cause weight gain [Freepik]
Morning habits that cause weight gain [Freepik]

Many of us strive for a productive start, but certain habits, especially during the morning, can unknowingly contribute to weight gain.

Identifying and modifying these habits helps in maintaining a healthy weight and lifestyle. Here are some morning habits that might need to change:

Skipping the first meal of the day can lead to overeating later. Breakfast kickstarts your metabolism; missing it can slow down your metabolic rate, making it harder to burn calories.

Consuming breakfasts high in sugar and low in fibre can spike your blood sugar levels, leading to an energy crash and increased hunger throughout the day. Opt for a balanced meal with protein, healthy fats, and fibre.

Poor sleep or not getting enough sleep can affect hormones that regulate hunger, ghrelin, and leptin, making you more likely to eat more and opt for unhealthy food choices.

Starting your day with high-calorie beverages, like sugary coffees or smoothies loaded with sweeteners, can add unnecessary calories, contributing to weight gain.

Not moving much in the morning can contribute to a sedentary lifestyle. Even light exercise upon waking up can boost your metabolism and mood throughout the day.

Eating your breakfast while watching TV or scrolling through your phone can lead to mindless eating and overconsumption of calories.

Neglecting protein in your morning meal can leave you feeling unsatisfied and lead to snacking on unhealthy options. Protein helps in keeping you full and stabilising blood sugar levels.

Dehydration can often be mistaken for hunger. Not drinking water in the morning can increase hunger and decrease your ability to distinguish hunger from thirst.

Eating too much, even of healthy foods, can contribute to weight gain. Be mindful of portion sizes to avoid consuming more calories than you need.

Stress can lead to cravings for high-fat, high-sugar foods. Finding ways to manage stress, such as through meditation or deep breathing exercises, can help control these cravings.

Modifying these habits doesn't require drastic changes, just mindful adjustments. For instance, plan a balanced breakfast with adequate protein, whole grains, and healthy fats. Have a morning routine that includes stretching or a short walk to activate your body. Stay hydrated by beginning your day with a glass of water and setting reminders to drink regularly.

Finally, try to establish a sleep schedule that allows for 7-9 hours of rest to support overall health and weight management.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

