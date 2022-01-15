It is an evening where friends get together solely for the purpose of playing games to unwind and bond over some food and probably beer.
Games ideas for your games night
Games night among friends, and families is the perfect way to relax, bond and just have fun.
Are you planning to organize a games night with your friends anytime soon? Here are some fun and popular game ideas for you.
Charades
Charades is a classic game of acting out or miming a word or character and having your team members try to guess what you are acting out or mining. This is a simple as which everyone should know how to play. There are usually two teams, each team writes down the things they want the other group to act out on a piece of paper, roll up and drop in a jar for the other team to pick from. There should be a timer so that the group has a limited time to mine and guess, after which they lose.
Devil's basket
This is the most common game people play in hangouts, games nights, and even parties generally. It blends both truth and dare. In this game, different questions and dares are written on pieces of paper, rolled up, and put into a basket. The group sits around a table and the basket is passed around. Each member picks a paper and they have to do any dare found in the paper or answer any question truthfully.
Never have I ever
This game is also called ten fingers. It is a game in which each player puts up ten fingers and the players take turns asking other players about things they have not done. Players who have done this thing respond by either taking a drink or dropping a finger depending on the ground rules that were set. If a player has 10 fingers down, they are out of the game.
Two truths and a lie
In this game, each player tell three statements about himself or herself. Two of these statements are true and one is a lie. The other members then try to guess which statement is the lie. This is a great and fun way to get to know each other better.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng