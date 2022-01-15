Games ideas for your games night

Are you planning to organize a games night with your friends anytime soon? Here are some fun and popular game ideas for you.

Charades

Charades is a classic game of acting out or miming a word or character and having your team members try to guess what you are acting out or mining. This is a simple as which everyone should know how to play. There are usually two teams, each team writes down the things they want the other group to act out on a piece of paper, roll up and drop in a jar for the other team to pick from. There should be a timer so that the group has a limited time to mine and guess, after which they lose.

Devil's basket

This is the most common game people play in hangouts, games nights, and even parties generally. It blends both truth and dare. In this game, different questions and dares are written on pieces of paper, rolled up, and put into a basket. The group sits around a table and the basket is passed around. Each member picks a paper and they have to do any dare found in the paper or answer any question truthfully.

Never have I ever

This game is also called ten fingers. It is a game in which each player puts up ten fingers and the players take turns asking other players about things they have not done. Players who have done this thing respond by either taking a drink or dropping a finger depending on the ground rules that were set. If a player has 10 fingers down, they are out of the game.

Two truths and a lie