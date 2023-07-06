ADVERTISEMENT
Why Nigerians need to stop the Guinness World Record attempts [Opinion]

Temi Iwalaiye

Here's why many Nigerians are suddenly enthused to break a Guinness World Record.

Chef Deo (L), Chef Hilda (M), Chef Dammy (R). Chef Deo and Dammy have attempted to break Hilda's record
There are many trends or fads, which you might have hated in the beginning, only to shamelessly join later. An easy example of an initially hated trend is Crocs shoes. Many people thought they were ugly, but now they own multiple pairs.

Hilda Baci with her Guinness World Records certificate [Instagram/hildabaci]
A wise man said luck is when preparation meets opportunity, and that was how Hilda Baci not only broke the record but got worldwide recognition.

When Hilda Baci attempted to break the Guinness World Record, it wasn’t a popular thing. Some Nigerian kids broke the Guinness World Record for the fastest number of skips done in seconds, but no one actually cared. Hilda Baci, on the other hand, had the whole world watching and counting down with her.

The Hilda Baci phenomenon was not a thing of luck or chance. It was a well-planned and executed challenge after years of thinking about it and months of intense physical and financial planning. Her team had read and understood the rules for breaking and setting a Guinness World Record.

Hilda Baci, the new Guiness World Record holder
Hilda Baci, the new Guiness World Record holder Pulse Live Kenya

She collaborated with brands like Arla Dano, Gino tomato paste, Uber, and many others. The set was beautifully decorated by Woodscope. She had her PR team hold press conferences and send briefings to different media outlets. On the first day of the cook-a-thon, the turnout was low. It was only the press and her family and friends there by the end of the cook-a-thon; there was no place to sit or stand at the venue.

After she broke the record, many others came out to say they had plans to break a Guinness World Record, but thankfully some of them scheduled their record-breaking attempt for the end of the year.

ALSO READ: 5 Nigerians who plan to break a Guinness World Record.

In pidgin, it is said, ‘If e no be original, e no fit be like original'. When Damilola Adeparusi attempted to break the record barely a month after Hilda Baci's success, it was obvious that it was not well planned.

Chef Dami is attempting to break Hilda Baci's record [Instagram/dammypas]
Chef Dami is attempting to break Hilda Baci's record [Instagram/dammypas] Pulse Nigeria

First, she wasn’t a chef, so the meals didn’t look well prepared or set up. As the event progressed, the matter of raising funds arose, leading many to doubt whether she had actually informed Guinness World Records. If not, then what was the point of the whole spectacle? Was it just to steal the thunder from Hilda Baci?

Hilda Baci was gracious and shared a tweet in support, telling her ‘all dreams are valid’. At the end of it all, it was revealed that she did not even apply to Guinness World Records, despite her reps telling us that she did.

Since then, many other chefs have desired to break Hilda’s record, but it has proven to be harder to break than anticipated.

Many other Nigerians have attempted to break other records. A lady in Lagos, Joyce Ijeoma, wanted to give massages for 72 hours non-stop, but she collapsed at the 50th hour.

Guinness World Records has subtly warned people to check the rules before attempting and wait until their applications are approved before they begin.

Nigerians must put an end to their feeble and unplanned attempts, as it seems they are driven by envy and a desperation to reach for the same level of fame that Hilda Baci has achieved, only to fail miserably.

Just because a path to fame has been revealed doesn't mean everyone should rush in; it makes it common and less special.

Finally, they need to stop these attempts because we are all fed up. If I hear another Guinness World Record attempt, I just might scream, I am so tired of them and so are many people.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

