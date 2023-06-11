Hilda Baci wishes good luck to Chef Dammy trying to break her cooking record

Hilda Baci, who broke the record on May 15, 2023 amidst Nigerians' celebration and support, is graciously encouraging and wishing Dammy good luck.

She posted on Twitter, "The beauty of dreams is that they are unique to each individual. Dami, your boldness to take on a cooking challenge shows that passion knows no limits."

There have been raging debates over the modalities of Dammy’s attempt. Many have said it’s too soon for her to try after Hilda just completed hers and that she might not have applied to the Guinness World Records.