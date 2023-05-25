The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Nigerian student breaks Guinness World Record for most skips on one foot in 30 seconds

Temi Iwalaiye

Philip Solomon broke the Guinness World Record for the most skips on one foot in 30 seconds.

Philip Solomon breaks Guinness World Record for most skips in 30 seconds {Nigeriansketch]
Philip Solomon breaks Guinness World Record for most skips in 30 seconds {Nigeriansketch]

Recommended articles

Philip watched a video of Rasel Islam's attempt to break the record and was inspired by him.

On January 24, Solomon officially surpassed the previous record holder Rasel Islam of Bangladesh, who had set a time of 145 skips in one foot in 30 seconds.

Philip has been honoured with an invitation to the world championship of skipping.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Guinness World Records organization formally ratified his record four months after the record was broken.

The number of rope-skipping Guinness World Records held by Nigeria will rise to two thanks to Gbenga Ezekiel, who was certified the world record holder for the most skips on one leg in one minute in February with 265 skips.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian student breaks Guinness World Record for most skips on one foot in 30 seconds

Nigerian student breaks Guinness World Record for most skips on one foot in 30 seconds

Join the Meisters Expression Concert live in Ibadan for epic music, epic vibes

Join the Meisters Expression Concert live in Ibadan for epic music, epic vibes

Why do people orgasm and feel horny in the gym?

Why do people orgasm and feel horny in the gym?

Japa: 5 Nigerian men share their struggle to find a good barber abroad

Japa: 5 Nigerian men share their struggle to find a good barber abroad

5 things that bring bad luck to a couple on their wedding day

5 things that bring bad luck to a couple on their wedding day

7 skincare myths almost everyone believes

7 skincare myths almost everyone believes

Dr Linda Iheme supports Future Africa Leaders with masterclass tuition scholarship

Dr Linda Iheme supports Future Africa Leaders with masterclass tuition scholarship

Nigerian bride ditches gown and wears suit for her civil wedding

Nigerian bride ditches gown and wears suit for her civil wedding

Does money buy happiness? New study reveals the answer

Does money buy happiness? New study reveals the answer

How Pepsi Confam Gbedu returned to AMVCAs, reloaded, rewired & refreshed

How Pepsi Confam Gbedu returned to AMVCAs, reloaded, rewired & refreshed

Japanese flair meets Scotch tradition as Glenfiddich Grand Yozakura launches in Lagos

Japanese flair meets Scotch tradition as Glenfiddich Grand Yozakura launches in Lagos

So Fresh takes Ibadan by storm with a walk-in experience like no other

So Fresh takes Ibadan by storm with a walk-in experience like no other

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerians are believed to be sexually satisfied [bonninstudio]

5 most sexually satisfied countries in the world - and Nigeria is part of them

A man yawning

3 things your body is trying to tell you when you yawn

Why staring at women's breasts cause men to live longer [depositphotos]

Why scientists believe men who look at breasts live longer

There are ways to deep cleanse your scalp (image used for illustration) [Black Doctor]

5 effective ways to deep cleanse your scalp for longer hair