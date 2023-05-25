Nigerian student breaks Guinness World Record for most skips on one foot in 30 seconds
Philip Solomon broke the Guinness World Record for the most skips on one foot in 30 seconds.
Recommended articles
Philip watched a video of Rasel Islam's attempt to break the record and was inspired by him.
On January 24, Solomon officially surpassed the previous record holder Rasel Islam of Bangladesh, who had set a time of 145 skips in one foot in 30 seconds.
Philip has been honoured with an invitation to the world championship of skipping.
The Guinness World Records organization formally ratified his record four months after the record was broken.
The number of rope-skipping Guinness World Records held by Nigeria will rise to two thanks to Gbenga Ezekiel, who was certified the world record holder for the most skips on one leg in one minute in February with 265 skips.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng