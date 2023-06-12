5 Nigerians who plan to break a Guinness World Record

It seems there is some sort of record-breaking mania going on. Here are five potential record-breakers.

1. Temitope Adebayo

He is also known as Tope Maggie a well-known chef from Ogbomoso, Oyo State. He is scheduled to cook for 140 hours and 20 minutes on November 1st, 2023.

2. Sultan "Hack Sultan" Akintunde

The co-founder of AltSchool Africa plans to beat the Guinness record for the longest period of continuous software coding. He would do this on December 20, 2023 even though he applied in 2020.

3. Oyinlola Mewu

A Nigerian artist plans to attempt the world's longest painting marathon.

Lola announced this on her Twitter account, "I'm happy to report that Guinness World Records has approved my attempt to paint continuously for the longest period of time! I'll start an unbelievable journey of creativity and endurance from October 28 to October 30, 2023."

Guinness sent a feedback that her application was accepted.

4. Woli Arole

This comedian and MC posted on his Instagram that he wants to pray for 5000 hours, that’s roughly 208 days. He didn’t set a date; it might be a prank or not.

5. Israel Adebiyi