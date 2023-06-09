The sports category has moved to a new website.

An Ekiti chef is attempting to break Hilda Baci’s cook-a-thon record by cooking for 120 hours

Temi Iwalaiye

A chef based in Ekiti is attempting to break Hilda Baci's cook-a-thon record.

Chef Dami is attempting to break Hilda Baci's record [Instagram/dammypas]

After Hilda Baci’s record-breaking feat, many chefs around Africa attempted to break her 100 hours 40 minutes record for the longest time spent cooking, now another chef has taken up the challenge.

In May, Hilda Baci broke the record and set a new record for the longest cook-a-thon by cooking for over 100 hours. Even though the confirmation of her Guinness World Record is pending, Hilda has risen to worldwide fame and become a viral sensation, receiving commendations and backing from countless national and international figures and groups.

Many details of their record-breaking attempt aren’t yet clear, but from their Instagram page, she has gone 16 hours already and is still cooking.



