What you should know about the top 7 largest states in Nigeria

For starters, all seven of them are located in the north.

Gembu is a town on the Mambilla Plateau in Taraba, the third largest state in Nigeria [Twitter/@oshomah]
As of my last update in September 2021, Nigeria is a country with 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The top 7 largest states in Nigeria by land area are as follows:

Niger State holds the distinction of being the largest state in Nigeria by land mass.

Located in the North-Central region of the country, Niger State covers an approximate land area of 76,363 square kilometers.

The state derives its name from the River Niger, which flows through a significant portion of its territory.

Niger State boasts diverse landscapes, including vast plains, plateaus, and the majestic Gurara Falls.

Borno State is the second-largest state in Nigeria in terms of land area, covering approximately 70,898 square kilometers.

It is situated in the Northeastern part of the country and shares borders with Niger, Chad, and Cameroon.

Borno State is known for its cultural heritage, historical significance, and the scenic landscapes of the Chad Basin.

ALSO READ: Top 10 states in Nigeria with the highest poverty rate

Located in the North-Eastern region of Nigeria, Taraba State ranks third among the largest states by land area, spanning approximately 54,473 square kilometers.

The state is characterized by its lush vegetation, vast savannas, and picturesque Mambilla Plateau, which attracts tourists and nature enthusiasts.

Kaduna State is the fourth largest state in Nigeria, covering approximately 46,053 square kilometers.

Situated in the North-Western part of the country, Kaduna State is a melting pot of diverse cultures and a significant commercial and industrial hub in Nigeria.

The state is known for its historical sites, scenic landscapes, and economic importance.

Bauchi State ranks fifth among the largest states in Nigeria by land mass, covering approximately 45,837 square kilometers.

It is located in the North-Eastern region of the country and is renowned for its rich cultural heritage, historical significance, and attractions such as the Yankari National Park, which is home to diverse wildlife.

Yobe State is the sixth largest state in Nigeria, covering approximately 45,502 square kilometers.

It is also located in the North-Eastern region and shares borders with Borno, Jigawa, and Bauchi States.

Yobe State is known for its desert landscapes, ancient trade routes, and historical sites.

Zamfara State ranks seventh among the largest states in Nigeria, covering approximately 39,762 square kilometers.

Situated in the North-Western region, Zamfara State is known for its mineral resources and historical significance.

ALSO READ: Top 10 famous markets in Nigeria and what they are famous for

These top seven largest states in Nigeria contribute significantly to the nation's land area and offer diverse landscapes, cultures, and attractions.

As land area data may change over time due to administrative adjustments or boundary changes, it's essential to refer to official government sources or reputable geographical databases for the most up-to-date information.

