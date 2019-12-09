Olutosin Araromi, who represented Nigeria at the just concluded Miss Universe 2019 is a total vibe and she did represent the country well.

Miss Universe Nigeria became the talk on social media as she was seen cheering the new Miss Universe while she was crowned as the queen. The 26-year-old beauty queen finished in the Top 20 of the 68th edition of the international beauty pageant as she competed alongside 90 other ladies at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.

Araromi was spotted cheering the new Miss Universe as she gave her thumbs up and encouraged her to enjoy the moment as her fellow African sister. Despite the news of Xenophia and the rift between Nigeria and South Africa, Araromi was truly happy for Miss South Africa as she smiled excitedly. She also took a step further to appreciate the beauty queen on her Insta stories.

Miss Universe Nigeria Instagram/ Olutosin Itohan Araromi

These series of actions attracted a lot of positive reactions on Twitter as everyone addressed as the real 'hype queen'.

The beauty queen was born and brought up in New Jersey and also bagged a degree from Montclair State University, where she studied human services with a concentration in health/family services and a minor in psychology.

She started her pageantry career in 2015 when she won Miss Nigeria USA. She represented Taraba state at the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria in 2019 as she emerged as the first runner-up at the pageant.

Araromi lost her mother in Nigeria to a car accident while she was competing for MBGN 2019. We can say she's resilient because the death of her mum didn't hold her back from competing and she came out at the top. She's known for her humanitarian work and advocacy for breast cancer and girl-child education.

ALSO READ: Miss Universe 2019: Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi wins while Miss Nigeria makes top-20 finish

We strongly believe that the sky is definitely the starting point for Olutosin Araromi and we wish her the best.