3 easy ways you can warm eba

You might have heard the phrase, “Go warm eba chop” and have been wondering if it is actually possible to warm eba. It is not only possible but easy to do so.

3 ways to warm eba

Now, while the popular phrase might mean something different, here are three easy ways to warm your overnight eba:

1. Reheat it on your gas

One easy way to warm your overnight eba or garri is to reheat it using your cooking stove. Simply tie the eba in a nylon and place it in a pot or kettle. Add some water in the pot or kettle, just enough to cover your eba when you place it in.

Put it on your cooking stove and let it boil for a few minutes. After boiling, bring it down and enjoy your reheated eba with any soup of your choice.

2. Use a microwave

If you own a microwave, you can also use it to reheat your overnight eba. Just like you do with every other food you microwave, place the eba on a plate and microwave for a few minutes.

3. Reheat with boiling water

You can also reheat your overnight garri or eba using some boiling water. This is similar to how you made the eba in the first place. Simply boil a little amount of water, place your eba in a plastic bowl, add the water and remake it using your wooden spatula. This will have your eba warm enough for your next meal.