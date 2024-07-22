ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

3 easy ways you can warm eba

Oghenerume Progress

Have you ever heard the phrase, “Go warm eba chop”?

Some people say overnight eba and soup usually taste better [Recipes]
Some people say overnight eba and soup usually taste better [Recipes]

Do you have overnight eba and you are wondering how to make it hot before eating?

Recommended articles

You might have heard the phrase, “Go warm eba chop” and have been wondering if it is actually possible to warm eba. It is not only possible but easy to do so.

Now, while the popular phrase might mean something different, here are three easy ways to warm your overnight eba:

ADVERTISEMENT

One easy way to warm your overnight eba or garri is to reheat it using your cooking stove. Simply tie the eba in a nylon and place it in a pot or kettle. Add some water in the pot or kettle, just enough to cover your eba when you place it in.

Put it on your cooking stove and let it boil for a few minutes. After boiling, bring it down and enjoy your reheated eba with any soup of your choice.

If you own a microwave, you can also use it to reheat your overnight eba. Just like you do with every other food you microwave, place the eba on a plate and microwave for a few minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT
Some people say overnight eba and soup usually taste better [Recipes]
Some people say overnight eba and soup usually taste better [Recipes] Pulse Nigeria

You can also reheat your overnight garri or eba using some boiling water. This is similar to how you made the eba in the first place. Simply boil a little amount of water, place your eba in a plastic bowl, add the water and remake it using your wooden spatula. This will have your eba warm enough for your next meal.

There you have it, three easy ways to warm your overnight eba. Some people say overnight eba and soup usually taste better than the first day it was made. Do you agree with this? What soup do you enjoy with eba?

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'I felt like I'd been thrown off track' – food blogger Sisi Yemmie on having twins

'I felt like I'd been thrown off track' – food blogger Sisi Yemmie on having twins

What's the best age difference in romantic relationships?

What's the best age difference in romantic relationships?

3 easy ways you can warm eba

3 easy ways you can warm eba

5 dirtiest items in your house apart from your toilet seat

5 dirtiest items in your house apart from your toilet seat

Waking up to soaked bedclothes? It could be more than just the heat

Waking up to soaked bedclothes? It could be more than just the heat

Japa Story: UNILAG rejected me so I moved to the UK after spending ₦5 million

Japa Story: UNILAG rejected me so I moved to the UK after spending ₦5 million

3 tips for a long and hot sex life

3 tips for a long and hot sex life

Ask Pulse: How can I cope with being horny in a long-distance relationship?

Ask Pulse: How can I cope with being horny in a long-distance relationship?

5 things to do to keep your heart healthy

5 things to do to keep your heart healthy

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Finding true love is very hard for these 5 groups of people

Finding true love is very hard for these 5 groups of people

Never say this at the border, you may not get through passport control

Never say this at the border, you may not get through passport control

Pulse Sports

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Do you unpack immediately after a trip? [Talia Lakritz/Insider]

Don't unpack your suitcase immediately after returning from vacation — here's why

Custard cake

How to make custard cake from scratch

5 African countries that spend the most time in traffic mid 2024

5 African countries that spend the most time in traffic mid 2024

Surviving a mob (Image used for illustrative purposes) [People's Gazette]

10 ways to escape alive if you ever get attacked by a mob