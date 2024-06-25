ADVERTISEMENT
Is it really bad to microwave plastic? Here’s the truth

Anna Ajayi

Are all plastics equally dangerous, or are some safer than others?

Is it really bad to microwave plastic? [iStock]
Is it really bad to microwave plastic? [iStock]

Microwaving food is a common and convenient practice many of us do regularly, whether it's heating leftovers or cooking a quick meal.

But many people wonder if it’s safe to use plastic containers in the microwave and how significant the risk is.

When plastic is in heated the microwave, especially at high temperatures, it can break down and release chemicals into the food. Two primary chemicals of concern are Bisphenol A (BPA) and phthalates. BPA is used to harden plastics, while phthalates make plastics flexible. These chemicals can act as endocrine disruptors, which means they can interfere with your body's hormonal functions​​.

The broken chemicals can interfere with your body's hormonal functions [ChemicalSafetyFacts]
The broken chemicals can interfere with your body's hormonal functions [ChemicalSafetyFacts] Pulse Nigeria

Studies have shown that BPA can mimic the hormone estrogen, potentially leading to health issues such as fertility problems, cancer, and developmental disorders in children. Phthalates, on the other hand, have been linked to issues like high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease.

The answer to whether microwaving plastic is good or bad is more nuanced than a simple yes or no. Not all plastics are created equal. Some plastic containers are labelled "microwave-safe," meaning they have been tested to ensure they don’t melt or warp at microwave temperatures.

Some plastic containers are microwave-safe [Amazon.in]
Some plastic containers are microwave-safe [Amazon.in] Pulse Nigeria
However, this does not necessarily mean they are free from harmful chemicals.

ALSO READ: What you can and cannot put in a microwave

1. Chemical leaching: Heating plastic can cause BPA and phthalates to leach into food. This leaching is more likely if the plastic is old, scratched, or damaged​​.

2. Hormonal disruption: Chemicals like BPA can disrupt hormone functions, potentially leading to serious health issues like cancer, reproductive problems, and developmental disorders in children​.

3. Other health concerns: Continuous exposure to these chemicals has also been associated with conditions such as obesity, diabetes, and heart disease​.

To minimise these risks, consider using alternatives to plastic containers when microwaving food:

  • Glass containers: Glass is a safe option because it doesn’t leach chemicals and is durable under high heat.
Glass containers [amazon]
Glass containers [amazon] Pulse Nigeria
  • Ceramic containers: Like glass, ceramic containers are safe for microwave use and do not pose the risk of chemical leaching.
  • Paper plates: These can be used as long as they don’t have a plastic coating, which can melt and cause chemicals to leach into food​​.

If you must use plastic containers in the microwave, follow these tips to reduce the risk:

  • Check labels: Use only containers labelled as microwave-safe.
  • Avoid high-fat foods: Fats can absorb more chemicals from plastic, so be cautious when microwaving fatty foods.
  • Discard old containers: Over time, plastic can degrade, increasing the risk of chemical leaching. Replace old, scratched, or damaged containers.
  • Use ventilation: Leave the lid ajar or use vented covers to reduce steam buildup, which can increase the temperature inside the container and the potential for chemical release​​.

ALSO READ: 7 things you achieve by covering food while warming it in the microwave

If you must use plastic, ensure it’s microwave-safe and in good condition. That way, you can continue to use your microwave safely without compromising your health.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

