7 Nigerians in Guinness Book of World Records

This book also publishes the extremes of the natural world. Over the years, lots of Nigerians have made it to the Guinness Book of World Records, here are 10 of them:

Fela Kuti

The late Fela Kuti holds a Guinness world record for the most studio album recordings released. He achieved this when he recorded 46 albums as a solo artist over the course of a solo career that lasted for 23 years.

Wizkid

Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid has a Guinness World Record for being the artist with the first track to reach one billion streams on Spotify. Wizkid achieved this with One Dance by Drake (Canada) which featured him and Kyla, on December 16, 2016.

Bose Omolayo

Bose Omolayo achieved a Guinness World Record in 2021 when she did the heaviest para power lift by a female in the -79 kg category at 144 kg (317 lb 7 oz).

Rema

In 2023, Rema became the first artist to top the Middle Eastern and North Africa (MENA) charts. With this feat, Rema set a new Guinness Book of Records.

Paul Kehinde

In December 2018, Paul Kehinde set a Guinness World Record for the heaviest para power lift by a male in the -65 kg category 221 kg (487 lb 3.5 oz). He did this after he broke his own world record of 220.5 kg, set at the World Championship in December 2017.

Stephen Keshi

Stephen Keshi, a popular Nigerian footballer holds a Guinness World Record for the youngest person to win the Africa Cup of Nations as a player and coach.

Chinonso Eche

Chinonso Eche, also known as "Amazing Kid Eche" holds the Guinness world record for most football (soccer ball) headers in a prone position in one minute (233). He did this in 2021.

The young lad also holds the Guinness world record for the fastest time to 1,000 football (soccer ball) touches while balancing a ball on the head. He did this in 7 min 46 sec on 13 October 2021.

This amazing kid also earned another Guinness World Record for the most consecutive football (soccer) touches in one minute while balancing a football on the head which (111).

