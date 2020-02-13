Improper digestion is no news as it affects a large number of people around the world.

Digestion is a process where your body breaks down any food you take into nutrients so they can nourish your body. The inability of the body to break down the foods end up causing some level of inconvenience to you. Improper digestion leads to bloating, gas, abdominal pain, diarrhoea and many more. On the other hand, a healthy digestive system improves your immunity, skin, and makes the nutrients available for your body to absorb.

When your body cannot digest your food, it would be hard to go about your daily activities. The kinds of food you consume can be a major cause of improper digestion. The earlier you correct this, the better. If you're wondering what you're supposed to be eating to aid digestion, we have that sorted.

Below are the foods will improve your digestion process.

1. Pawpaw

Pawpaw contains vitamins that help you flush out the toxins in your system

This fruit contains enzymes and has antimicrobial properties that break it down to aid easy digestion. Despite the fact that it's filling, it gets digested easily. Pawpaw contains vitamins that help you flush out the toxins in your system. Because it aids easy digestion, bloating, heartburn and constipation are prevented.

2. Sweet potatoes

Due to its rich fiber content, nutrient absorption and bowel movement are made easy

Due to its rich fiber content, nutrient absorption and bowel movement are made easy. The production of compounds from the cells in the gut that promote the activities of digestive enzymes in the colon is stimulated when you eat sweet potatoes. Sweet potato supplies your body with adequate vitamins and nutrients.

3. Yoghurt

The presence of bacteria in yoghurt helps the gut break down foods for digestion

The presence of bacteria in yoghurt helps the gut break down foods for digestion. According to research, the consumption of yoghurt allows bowel movement and prevents diarrhoea. All you need to do is get a small bowl of yogurt after lunch or dinner to help digest the food.

4. Ginger

Ginger has a great effect on enzymes that help break down fats and proteins

Ginger is popular for its herbal properties. Guess what? It's also one of the best foods that aid digestion. According to research, ginger has a great effect on enzymes that help break down fats and proteins. You can add it as a spice to your food and tea.

5. Whole grains

Whole grains promotes bowel movement

It's a great source of fiber which makes it easily digestible. Whole grains like oatmeal, sorghum, rice, corn and many more promote bowel movement. It also prevents constipation by adding bulk to your stool.