The popular trend 'Detty December' depicts a way to have more fun than you'll do in the other months of the year.

It's the end of the year and no one will think you're out of place if you intend to have a great time. December is another time to take a break from the hustling and bustling of Nigeria. Christmas lights are up already and there are shows lined up for you to have all the fun you want, but you need to watch out. It's so easy to get carried away with the fun while your bank account suffers.

You don't want to have a 'detty December' and have a hungry time in January. At least, we won't want that for you. So, we put together some ways you can have a 'detty December' without breaking the bank.

Here's how to have fun in December on a budget.

1. Plan a budget

Budget is an essential part of your financial life. If you want to have a 'detty December' and a fun January, you need to have a planned budget. You should create an individual budget tailored to your plan. This budget should accommodate all your expenses for the month. From your hangouts to tickets for shows, new outfits and many more.

2. Save first

The only trick to avoid going overboard with your spendings is to save first before attending these events. You could set some money aside in a different account or automate the savings via an app. This helps you to ensure that the money is separate from your day-to-day savings.

Imagine every one complaining in January about low funds, you're living your best life.

3. Decide how you want to have fun

You need to choose what you’re spending your money on. There are so many events happening in December; it’s impossible to go for every one of them. Well, you don’t have to. All you need to do is select your favorites and check the ticket prices. Do not hesitate to leave some of your faves out if you intend to save. This way, you can ensure you don’t go overboard.

4. Go out with friends

We can tell you that this is a smart move to save more cash in December. You'll be killing two birds with one stone by making this move. You get to hang out with your friends in a spot of your choice and also share the bills. This way, you won't end up broke in January.

5. Organize house parties

If you need another alternative to stepping out, you can organize a house party. This option will help you reduce the cost of paying for a venue. You can also tell everyone to chip in with their options of snacks, foods, and drinks of their choice.