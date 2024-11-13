ADVERTISEMENT
Countries that give visas on arrival; you don't need an embassy visa to visit

Temi Iwalaiye

These countries issue visas on arrival.

Countries that issue visa on arrival

When travelling internationally, you usually need a visa to enter a country unless your home country has a visa-free agreement with that destination.

The visa application process can be stressful, and the country has the right to reject your application even after you’ve paid the fees.

A good alternative is a visa on arrival, which often provides a more straightforward entry process and easier access to the country.

As the name implies, a visa on arrival is a type of visa that is issued at the country's entry point, which may be an airport, a land checkpoint, or a seaport.

Unlike an Embassy visa, you do not need to apply for a visa in advance, making travel easier. Instead, you must meet the requirements set by the host nation in order to be eligible for a visa on arrival.

Countries that issue visa on arrival

  1. Thailand
  2. Qatar
  3. Armenia
  4. Egypt
  5. Kenya
  6. Bangladesh
  7. Bolivia
  8. Cambodia
  9. Gabon
  10. India
  11. Georgia
  12. Iran
  13. Kuwait
  14. Laos
  15. Mongolia
  16. Myanmar
  17. Malaysia
  18. Nigeria
  19. Nepal
  20. Oman
  21. Pakistan
  22. Papua New Guinea
  23. Saudi Arabia
  24. Sri Lanka
  25. Taiwan
  26. Turkey
  27. Uganda
  28. Vietnam
Each country has a specific visa policy, allowing individuals to apply for a visa on arrival. For instance, in Nigeria, people with an ECOWAS passport don't need a visa on arrival.

Most countries will require you to come along with a valid passport with six months of eligibility, a round-trip ticket, a bank statement, a visa application fee, a filled-out form, and a passport photograph.

This visa is typically issued for short-term purposes like tourism, business meetings, family visits, and medical reasons.

However, it does not allow extended residence, work, or registration for government benefits.

If the country you are visiting is not on this list, check with the embassy of the country to determine if you are eligible.

