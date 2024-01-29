ADVERTISEMENT
10 countries that give a second 'stronger' visa-free passport for the right price

Temi Iwalaiye

African passports are weak. Do you know you can get a second passport with the right amount?

Countries with stronger passports [istockphoto]

Most people have been denied visas, undergone rigorous customs procedures, and even been arrested because of their African passports. Recently, the Nigerian passport was rated 50 out of 54 in Africa. This is why having a second ‘stronger’ passport is necessary.

Here are countries that offer their passports through investments:

To get an Antigua and Barbuda passport, you need to have a low investment threshold (starting at $100,000) in the country. They have a quick processing time for their passport. Antigua and Barbuda passport holders enjoy visa-free travel to 153 countries and territories.

To get a Dominican passport, all you need to do is make affordable investment options like real estate (starting at $200,000) and government bond investments ($100,000).

For the chance at a Grenada passport, you should make diverse investment options, including real estate and business ventures, usually starting at $220,000.

This is renowned for its Platinum Passport, offering visa-free travel to over 155 countries and territories, so if you travel out a lot, you need to get it. To get a St. with an investment starting at $250,000.

St. Lucia passport holders enjoy visa-free travel to 147 countries and territories. All you need to do is invest in real estate or government bond investment options, starting at $300,000.

Austrian passport holders enjoy visa-free access to an impressive 192 countries and territories, but it doesn’t come cheap. To get it, you need to make a high-end programme with a significant investment (starting at €8 million) that grants passport access to the European Union (EU).

The Portugal passport is one of the strongest in the world. Portuguese passport holders enjoy visa-free travel to an impressive 191 countries and territories as of January 2024. The Golden Visa programme offers residency upon real estate investment (€500,000) and a pathway to citizenship after five years.

Having a European passport offers a world of possibilities. To get the passport, you have to have residency with a real estate investment (€250,000), and then you can become a potential citizen after seven years.

This is a lesser-known country. To get a montenegro passport, you need to make an investment starting at €250,000 which will lead to potential citizenship after six years.

Vanuatu passport holders enjoy visa-free travel to 103 countries and territories. This is one of the most affordable options, with minimal investment ($130,000) and fast processing times.

Temi Iwalaiye

