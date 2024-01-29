10 countries that give a second 'stronger' visa-free passport for the right price
African passports are weak. Do you know you can get a second passport with the right amount?
Most people have been denied visas, undergone rigorous customs procedures, and even been arrested because of their African passports. Recently, the Nigerian passport was rated 50 out of 54 in Africa. This is why having a second ‘stronger’ passport is necessary.
Here are countries that offer their passports through investments:
1. Antigua and Barbuda
To get an Antigua and Barbuda passport, you need to have a low investment threshold (starting at $100,000) in the country. They have a quick processing time for their passport. Antigua and Barbuda passport holders enjoy visa-free travel to 153 countries and territories.
2. Dominica
To get a Dominican passport, all you need to do is make affordable investment options like real estate (starting at $200,000) and government bond investments ($100,000).
3. Grenada
For the chance at a Grenada passport, you should make diverse investment options, including real estate and business ventures, usually starting at $220,000.
4. St. Kitts and Nevis
This is renowned for its Platinum Passport, offering visa-free travel to over 155 countries and territories, so if you travel out a lot, you need to get it. To get a St. with an investment starting at $250,000.
5. St. Lucia
St. Lucia passport holders enjoy visa-free travel to 147 countries and territories. All you need to do is invest in real estate or government bond investment options, starting at $300,000.
6. Austria
Austrian passport holders enjoy visa-free access to an impressive 192 countries and territories, but it doesn’t come cheap. To get it, you need to make a high-end programme with a significant investment (starting at €8 million) that grants passport access to the European Union (EU).
7. Portugal
The Portugal passport is one of the strongest in the world. Portuguese passport holders enjoy visa-free travel to an impressive 191 countries and territories as of January 2024. The Golden Visa programme offers residency upon real estate investment (€500,000) and a pathway to citizenship after five years.
8. Greece
Having a European passport offers a world of possibilities. To get the passport, you have to have residency with a real estate investment (€250,000), and then you can become a potential citizen after seven years.
9. Montenegro
This is a lesser-known country. To get a montenegro passport, you need to make an investment starting at €250,000 which will lead to potential citizenship after six years.
10. Vanuatu
Vanuatu passport holders enjoy visa-free travel to 103 countries and territories. This is one of the most affordable options, with minimal investment ($130,000) and fast processing times.
