How to celebrate Christmas like a true Nigerian

Here's a glimpse into how Nigerians celebrate this special time.

1. Christmas meals

Nigerian Christmas tables are laden with delicious specialties like jollof rice, a rich and flavourful tomato rice dish, chicken or goat stews, pounded yam with okra soup, and chin-chin, bite-sized fried dough snacks.

2. Sharing and community

Food plays a central role in Nigerian Christmas celebrations. Meals are often shared with extended family and neighbours, fostering a sense of community and togetherness.

3. Caroling

Pulse Nigeria

Christmas carols take on a vibrant Nigerian twist, with energetic renditions sung in local languages like Yoruba, Igbo, and Hausa.

The streets come alive with the sounds of joyous singing, spreading festive cheer throughout the neighborhoods.

4. Church services

Attending special Christmas church services is a cornerstone of the celebrations for many Nigerians.

5. Father Christmas

While Santa Claus makes an appearance, he's often joined by the Nigerian Father Christmas, who brings gifts to children at Christmas parties or church events.

6. Family gatherings

Christmas family gifts (Pinterest) Pulse Live Kenya

Christmas is a time for families to reunite and reconnect. Homes are filled with laughter, music, and games, creating cherished memories that last a lifetime.

7. Charitable giving

Christmas is also a time for Nigerians to show compassion and generosity. Many people volunteer their time or donate to those less fortunate, spreading the spirit of giving beyond their own families.

Remember, Christmas traditions can vary across different regions and communities in Nigeria. This is just a general overview, and there are many other unique ways Nigerians celebrate this special time.

