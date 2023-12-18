ADVERTISEMENT
How to celebrate Christmas like a true Nigerian

Christmas traditions can vary across different regions and communities in Nigeria.

In Nigeria, Santa Claus is called Father Christmas
Here's a glimpse into how Nigerians celebrate this special time.

Nigerian Christmas tables are laden with delicious specialties like jollof rice, a rich and flavourful tomato rice dish, chicken or goat stews, pounded yam with okra soup, and chin-chin, bite-sized fried dough snacks.

Food plays a central role in Nigerian Christmas celebrations. Meals are often shared with extended family and neighbours, fostering a sense of community and togetherness.

Christmas carols spread the festive cheer
Christmas carols take on a vibrant Nigerian twist, with energetic renditions sung in local languages like Yoruba, Igbo, and Hausa.

The streets come alive with the sounds of joyous singing, spreading festive cheer throughout the neighborhoods.

Attending special Christmas church services is a cornerstone of the celebrations for many Nigerians.

While Santa Claus makes an appearance, he's often joined by the Nigerian Father Christmas, who brings gifts to children at Christmas parties or church events.

There's no better way to celebrate Christmas than with family
Christmas is a time for families to reunite and reconnect. Homes are filled with laughter, music, and games, creating cherished memories that last a lifetime.

Christmas is also a time for Nigerians to show compassion and generosity. Many people volunteer their time or donate to those less fortunate, spreading the spirit of giving beyond their own families.

ALSO READ: It's 1 week to Christmas — you must do these 5 things to get in the spirit

Remember, Christmas traditions can vary across different regions and communities in Nigeria. This is just a general overview, and there are many other unique ways Nigerians celebrate this special time.

*

This article was completely written by Bard, Google's artificial intelligence chatbot.

