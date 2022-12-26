Now Party Jollof rice has that special flavour and taste that is absent from the jollof Rice cooked at home. Sadly, most people have to wait for the next party or get together to sample its delicious taste.
How to make party jollof rice
Party Jollof rice has that special and exotic flavour that can't be found anywhere but a party, click here to see how to make it yourself
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended articles
The wait is over, check out this video that teaches you how to make Jollof rice with that exotic party flavoured taste, in your home and at your own time.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
5 weird monuments around the world
5 foods you can actually eat raw
5 interesting health benefits of Oha soup
5 Nigerian foods with special benefits for women
4 ways to have a December to remember
How to make party jollof rice
Size matters? The truth about penis stretching
5 things you can do for fun on Boxing Day
10 Celebrity Christmas Day photoshoots we loved
ADVERTISEMENT