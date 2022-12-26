ADVERTISEMENT
How to make party jollof rice

Party Jollof rice has that special and exotic flavour that can't be found anywhere but a party, click here to see how to make it yourself

party jollof rice (TheKitchenMuse)
party jollof rice (TheKitchenMuse)

Now Party Jollof rice has that special flavour and taste that is absent from the jollof Rice cooked at home. Sadly, most people have to wait for the next party or get together to sample its delicious taste.

The wait is over, check out this video that teaches you how to make Jollof rice with that exotic party flavoured taste, in your home and at your own time.

