Christmas traditions from our childhood that should come back

December shows have started already and lots of people are already making plans on how to make their December "detty".

The problem however is that no matter how detty the December is, it rarely compares to the joy we all had in December while growing up. Christmas used to be way much fun with lots of traditions. These days, some of these traditions have been abandoned and here are a few of them that should come back;

1. Cooking and sharing to neighbours

Way back in the 90s and even the early 2000s, Christmas was celebrated by sharing food items to neighbours. Christmas mornings usually began with cooking and packaging the food in these plates that come with covers, place them in a tray or baskets and distribute to neighbours. This is almost nonexistent these days and it is definitely one Christmas tradition that should come back.

2. Wearing brand new Christmas clothes and visiting friends

Another Christmas tradition that seem to be fading out especially now that we're all grown is Christmas clothes. Back then, parents would take their kids to the market and get them brand new Christmas items. Everything the kids would wear on Christmas Day would be brand new, down to the panties. These are the clothes the kids will wear to go visiting.

They will go around the neighborhood and beyond visiting friends and families for Christmas and coming back home well-fed with their pockets full of money. We definitely need to bring this back.

3. Visiting Father Christmas

Father Christmas shows were something most people looked forward to during the Christmas season. Back then, it wasn't weird-looking Father Christmases dancing at parties. It was a lovely Father Christmas seated in a room decorated with Christmas lights with a bag of gifts by his side. The kids would all stay in a long queue outside, come in one after the other, take a picture with the beloved Santa and leave with a bag of gifts. This is definitely one Christmas tradition that should come back.