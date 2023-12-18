It's 1 week to Christmas — you must do these 5 things to get in the spirit

If you're looking for ways to spread the Christmas holiday cheer and make the most of this special time, here are five ideas to get you started.

1. Deck the halls (and walls, and doors)!

Ostentatious Christmas light displays may have caught on in all four corners of the globe, but in Arkansas, each of the state's holiday light displays is connected on a giant "trail" that covers the whole state.The Trail of Holiday Lights is mapped so that you can easily drive from one awe-inspiring display to another, making it the perfect cold-weather activity. Business Insider USA

No Christmas is complete without decorations. Whether you go for a traditional look with twinkling lights and red and green baubles, or something more modern and minimalist, getting your home into the festive spirit is a great way to get excited for the holidays.

2. Spread the cheer

Volunteering your time is a wonderful way to give back to your community and make someone's holiday a little brighter. There are many opportunities available, from helping out at a soup kitchen to delivering gifts to children in need.

3. Watch holiday movies

This is the first Nigerian Christmas movie ever to show up on Netflix.The comedy follows a mother (Rachel Oniga) whose holiday wish is for her sons (played by Abayomi Alvin, Kunle Remi, and Efa Iwara) to get married.And to motivate them, she tells her boys that the first to get hitched will be rewarded with her palatial house in his inheritance. Business Insider USA

Put on your pajamas, pop some popcorn, and settle in for a day of watching all your favourite Christmas movies. From heartwarming classics to hilarious comedies, there's something for everyone.

4. Attend a holiday concert

Many churches, community centres, and theatres offer special holiday concerts and performances this time of year. It's a great way to get into the Christmas spirit and enjoy some live music.

5. Spend time with loved ones

The most important thing about Christmas is spending time with the people you love. Make sure to schedule some time for family game nights, holiday movie nights, or simply relaxing by the fire and catching up.

Christmas family photoshoot ideas Pulse Ghana

I hope these ideas help you make the most of the days leading up to Christmas. With a little effort, you can create lasting memories that will be cherished for years to come.

Merry Christmas!

