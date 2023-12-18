ADVERTISEMENT
It's 1 week to Christmas — you must do these 5 things to get in the spirit

You can create lasting Christmas memories that will be cherished for years to come.

Black family celebrating Christmas [Freepik]
Black family celebrating Christmas [Freepik]

If you're looking for ways to spread the Christmas holiday cheer and make the most of this special time, here are five ideas to get you started.

Get in the festive spirit with the rest of the world [Business Insider]
Get in the festive spirit with the rest of the world [Business Insider]
No Christmas is complete without decorations. Whether you go for a traditional look with twinkling lights and red and green baubles, or something more modern and minimalist, getting your home into the festive spirit is a great way to get excited for the holidays.

Volunteering your time is a wonderful way to give back to your community and make someone's holiday a little brighter. There are many opportunities available, from helping out at a soup kitchen to delivering gifts to children in need.

It may be time to rewatch A Naija Christmas, or Home Alone for the one millionth time [Netflix]
It may be time to rewatch A Naija Christmas, or Home Alone for the one millionth time [Netflix]
Put on your pajamas, pop some popcorn, and settle in for a day of watching all your favourite Christmas movies. From heartwarming classics to hilarious comedies, there's something for everyone.

Many churches, community centres, and theatres offer special holiday concerts and performances this time of year. It's a great way to get into the Christmas spirit and enjoy some live music.

The most important thing about Christmas is spending time with the people you love. Make sure to schedule some time for family game nights, holiday movie nights, or simply relaxing by the fire and catching up.

There's no better way to celebrate Christmas than with family [Pinterest]
There's no better way to celebrate Christmas than with family [Pinterest]

I hope these ideas help you make the most of the days leading up to Christmas. With a little effort, you can create lasting memories that will be cherished for years to come.

Merry Christmas!

This article was completely written by Bard, Google's artificial intelligence chatbot.

