DIY: A beginner’s step-by-step guide to making crunchy chin chin
This snack is both crunchy and sweet.
Ever wondered if, as someone with no culinary experience, you could make chin chin yourself? The answer is a resounding yes. If you’re looking to be more creative in the kitchen this festive season, you’re in luck because we’ve prepared a straightforward recipe along with a step-by-step guide tailored for beginners.
Here's what you'll need:
Ingredients
- 4 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup sugar (adjust to taste)
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup butter
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 cup milk
- Vegetable oil for frying
How to prepare
Step 1: In a large mixing bowl, sift together the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. This helps to ensure that the ingredients are well combined and there are no lumps.
Step 2: Make a ‘hole’ in the centre of the dry ingredients and pour in the melted butter. Crack the eggs into the hole and add the milk. Mix everything together to form a dough. You may need to adjust the amount of milk to achieve a smooth, firm dough.
Step 3: Turn the dough out onto a floured surface and knead it for about 5-10 minutes until it becomes smooth and elastic. This helps to develop the gluten in the flour and gives the chin chin its texture.
Step 4: Use a rolling pin to roll out the dough to about 1/4 inch thickness. You can dust the rolling pin and surface with flour to prevent sticking.
Step 5: Use a knife or a pastry cutter to cut the rolled-out dough into small squares. You can make them as large or as small as you prefer.
Step 6: In a deep fryer or a deep pan, heat vegetable oil till very hot. It's important to have enough oil to submerge the chin chin pieces.
Step 7: Carefully drop the cut chin chin pieces into the hot oil, making sure not to overcrowd the pan. Fry until they are golden brown and crisp. This usually takes about 3-5 minutes. Be sure to turn them occasionally for even frying.
Step 8: Once the chin chin is golden brown, use a slotted spoon to remove them from the oil and place them on paper towels to drain any excess oil. Allow them to cool completely.
Step 9: Once the chin chin is completely cooled, taste your masterpiece and store the rest in an airtight container.
Enjoy your homemade chin chin!
