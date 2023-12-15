ADVERTISEMENT
DIY: A beginner’s step-by-step guide to making crunchy chin chin

This snack is both crunchy and sweet.

Chin chin is a well-loved snack [EgunsiFoods]
Chin chin is a well-loved snack [EgunsiFoods]

Ever wondered if, as someone with no culinary experience, you could make chin chin yourself? The answer is a resounding yes. If you’re looking to be more creative in the kitchen this festive season, you’re in luck because we’ve prepared a straightforward recipe along with a step-by-step guide tailored for beginners.

Here's what you'll need:

  • 4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup sugar (adjust to taste)
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup butter
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • Vegetable oil for frying

Step 1: In a large mixing bowl, sift together the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. This helps to ensure that the ingredients are well combined and there are no lumps.

Step 2: Make a ‘hole’ in the centre of the dry ingredients and pour in the melted butter. Crack the eggs into the hole and add the milk. Mix everything together to form a dough. You may need to adjust the amount of milk to achieve a smooth, firm dough.

Step 3: Turn the dough out onto a floured surface and knead it for about 5-10 minutes until it becomes smooth and elastic. This helps to develop the gluten in the flour and gives the chin chin its texture.

Step 4: Use a rolling pin to roll out the dough to about 1/4 inch thickness. You can dust the rolling pin and surface with flour to prevent sticking.

Step 5: Use a knife or a pastry cutter to cut the rolled-out dough into small squares. You can make them as large or as small as you prefer.

Step 6: In a deep fryer or a deep pan, heat vegetable oil till very hot. It's important to have enough oil to submerge the chin chin pieces.

Step 7: Carefully drop the cut chin chin pieces into the hot oil, making sure not to overcrowd the pan. Fry until they are golden brown and crisp. This usually takes about 3-5 minutes. Be sure to turn them occasionally for even frying.

Step 8: Once the chin chin is golden brown, use a slotted spoon to remove them from the oil and place them on paper towels to drain any excess oil. Allow them to cool completely.

Step 9: Once the chin chin is completely cooled, taste your masterpiece and store the rest in an airtight container.

Enjoy your homemade chin chin!

