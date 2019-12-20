Fashion is often the reflection of the trends, lifestyle and culture of a society. You could tell a lot about a group of people from the fashion choices they make.

This is why fashion designers are very important. They curated the culture of society and form styles out of them. Sometimes it bangs and sometimes it flops.

This year, a host of fashion designers curated the Nigerian feeling and made relatable and dope pieces out of them.

As Pulse rounds up the year, we look at the five best fashion designers of 2019.

1. Mai Atafo

Mai Atafo Talk Talk Nigeria

Mai Atafo who has been in the Nigerian fashion scene for some years has remained on top of the list with his consistency. He's responsible for some of the most admirable looks Ebuka Obi-Uchendu pulled off on another successful edition of Big Brother Naija TV show. The bespoke designer renamed his brand, Atafo, which was launched at the Lagos Fashion Week. The fashion line design clothes for both men and women. Some of his amazing pieces have been spotted on celebrities like Toke Makinwa, Bolanle, Jidenna, Banky W amongst others.

2. Toyin Lawani

Toyin Lawani Instagram/ Tiannah Place Empire

Creative director and CEO of the Tiannah Place Empire, Toyin Lawani is one of the most creative fashion designers in Nigeria. She has successfully created her niche as she doubles as a designer and a stylist. In 2019, her relevance in the fashion scene soared as she designed and styled some amazing outfits that caught our attention. She's responsible for amazing looks on Tiwa Savage, Nancy Isime, Nina, BamBam, Cee-C, and some others.

3. Ugo Monye

Ugo Monye Konnect Africa

After storming the scene with a statement 'Agbada' which was worn by Ebuka in 2017, Ugo Monye has been able to own his place in the fashion world. He's one designer that has given 'Agbada' a whole new look and we can't help but acknowledge his effort. He's responsible for some of the most amazing looks on Ebuka, Teddy A, Alex Ekubo, Ik Osakioduwa, and many others.

4. David Wej

David Wej David Wej

David Wej crept upon us with the bespoke look while we were sleeping. He was able to give suits a whole new look that we couldn’t afford to ignore anymore in 2019. Spotting his lovely creations on fashion influencers and celebrities is enough reason to prove that he's good at what he does. Some of the celebrities that rocked his look were Ebuka, Denola Grey, Falz, RMD, Tobi Bakre, Alex Ekubo, amongst others.

5. Og Okonkwo

Og Okonkwo Instagram/ Og Okonkwo

She's responsible for the best looks on Toke Makinwa, Chioma Ikokwu, Stephanie Coker, Bonang Matheba, and many others. The CEO and creative designer of arguably one of the most prestigious fashion houses in Abuja, Style Temple. Ogugua Okonkwo is popular for her skills and ingenuity in designing women’s apparel. Her contemporary womenswear brand is top-notch. She displayed some of her amazing pieces at the Lagos Fashion Week, GTBank Fashion Weekend and other fashion shows in the year.