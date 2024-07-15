RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

List of postal codes in Enugu State

Anna Ajayi

Postal codes are a system of identifying locations for mail delivery.

Postal Codes in Enugu State [NearbyEstate]
Postal Codes in Enugu State [NearbyEstate]

Enugu State, located in the South East geopolitical zone of Nigeria, has various postal codes assigned to different Local Government Areas (LGAs).

Recommended articles

Below is a detailed list of postal codes for each LGA in Enugu State:

  • Amaoji Agu Nike: 400213
  • Army Barracks: 400212
  • Azikwe Stadium: 400261
  • China Town: 400211
  • Colliery Snr Staff Qtrs: 400262
  • Gabon Village: 400222
  • Idaw River Layout: 400252
  • Independence Layout: 400271
  • New Haven: 400221
  • Ogbete Layout: 400251
  • Republic Layout: 400231
  • Ugbo Odogwu: 400281
  • UNN: 400241
  • Uwam: 400242
  • Akuke: 400107
  • Amechi: 400106
  • Obeagu: 400108
  • Ugwuaji: 400105
  • 400103 - 400104
  • Alora-Uno: 410105
  • Anuka: 410114
  • Edem: 410104
  • Eha-Alu-Mona: 410106
  • Eha-Ndiagu: 410107
  • Fe-Oballa: 410109
  • Ibagwa-Agu: 410116
  • Ibagwa-Ani: 410112
  • Lejja: 410110
  • Nsukka (Rural): 410101
  • Obimo: 410102
  • Obukpa: 410113
  • Achebulo-Iheakpu: 413111
  • Itchi: 413102
  • Nkalagu-Obukpa: 413103
  • Ovoko: 413110
  • Aniyi: 402111
  • Amechi Idodo: 402117
  • Nara: 402113
  • Nkerefi: 402115
  • Nomeh: 402114
  • Ogbahu: 402119
  • Oruku: 402116
  • Owo: 402118
  • Eha Amufu: 412102
  • Ikem: 412101
  • Mbu Amon: 412104
  • Neke: 412105
  • Umuero: 412103
  • Aku: 411108
  • Diogbe: 411104
  • Ekwegbe: 411110
  • Ikolo: 411102
  • Ochima: 411101
  • Ochebe-Ohodo: 411103
  • Onyohor: 411106
  • Ozalla: 402108
  • Udueme: 411107
  • Ukehe: 411105
  • 412106 - 412114
  • 411111 - 411126
  • 401125 - 401144
  • 401145 - 401150
  • 402140 - 402144
  • 402101 - 402110

Note that this list may not be exhaustive, and new postal codes may be added over time. You can always refer to the website of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) or a reliable postal code directory for the latest information.

Source: https://www.zipcode.com.ng/2018/11/enugu-state-postal-code.html

For more detailed information, including specific areas within each LGA, you can refer to the official postal code list.

ALSO READ: List of postal codes in Ogun State

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NBA Nigeria hosts the First Jn. NBA/WNBA Elite Camp

NBA Nigeria hosts the First Jn. NBA/WNBA Elite Camp

DND Party Buzz: How friends partied with Jägermeister

DND Party Buzz: How friends partied with Jägermeister

Can you get pregnant while using the pullout method?

Can you get pregnant while using the pullout method?

List of postal codes in Enugu State

List of postal codes in Enugu State

What to know about the ‘Snake Diet’ and why you need to hop on it

What to know about the ‘Snake Diet’ and why you need to hop on it

For men: How to wear a suit that turns heads in 2024

For men: How to wear a suit that turns heads in 2024

Pulse Bizarre Bites: Is akara and bread the ultimate Naija steeze?

Pulse Bizarre Bites: Is akara and bread the ultimate Naija steeze?

7 oldest living trees in the world

7 oldest living trees in the world

7 signs you're not drinking enough water

7 signs you're not drinking enough water

5 tips to help you speak more clearly

5 tips to help you speak more clearly

3 simple herbal remedies for headaches and migraines

3 simple herbal remedies for headaches and migraines

List of postal codes in Ogun State

List of postal codes in Ogun State

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

Trending

Say Goodbye to Bad Breath with Smile 360 Dental Specialists' advanced treatment

Say Goodbye to Bad Breath with Smile 360 Dental Specialists' advanced treatment

Some of the most dangerous fish in the ocean [bioGraphic]

10 of the world’s most dangerous fish

An artist Ms Caroline West has given used teabags another lease of life by painting famous British landmarks [Credit:PA Media]

Artist transforms used teabags into paintings of famous British landmarks

Lord's London Dry Gin Sponsors TRACE Live with Young Jonn: A night of unforgettable music and memorable sips

Lord's London Dry Gin Sponsors TRACE Live with Young Jonn: An unforgettable night