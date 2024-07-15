Enugu State, located in the South East geopolitical zone of Nigeria, has various postal codes assigned to different Local Government Areas (LGAs).
List of postal codes in Enugu State
Postal codes are a system of identifying locations for mail delivery.
Below is a detailed list of postal codes for each LGA in Enugu State:
1. Enugu North LGA: 400102 - 400281
- Amaoji Agu Nike: 400213
- Army Barracks: 400212
- Azikwe Stadium: 400261
- China Town: 400211
- Colliery Snr Staff Qtrs: 400262
- Gabon Village: 400222
- Idaw River Layout: 400252
- Independence Layout: 400271
- New Haven: 400221
- Ogbete Layout: 400251
- Republic Layout: 400231
- Ugbo Odogwu: 400281
- UNN: 400241
- Uwam: 400242
2. Enugu South LGA: 400105 - 400108
- Akuke: 400107
- Amechi: 400106
- Obeagu: 400108
- Ugwuaji: 400105
3. Enugu East LGA
- 400103 - 400104
4. Nsukka LGA: 410101 - 410116
- Alora-Uno: 410105
- Anuka: 410114
- Edem: 410104
- Eha-Alu-Mona: 410106
- Eha-Ndiagu: 410107
- Fe-Oballa: 410109
- Ibagwa-Agu: 410116
- Ibagwa-Ani: 410112
- Lejja: 410110
- Nsukka (Rural): 410101
- Obimo: 410102
- Obukpa: 410113
5. Igbo Eze South LGA: 413102 - 413111
- Achebulo-Iheakpu: 413111
- Itchi: 413102
- Nkalagu-Obukpa: 413103
- Ovoko: 413110
6. Nkanu East LGA: 402111 - 402119
- Aniyi: 402111
- Amechi Idodo: 402117
- Nara: 402113
- Nkerefi: 402115
- Nomeh: 402114
- Ogbahu: 402119
- Oruku: 402116
- Owo: 402118
7. Isi Uzo LGA: 412101 - 412105
- Eha Amufu: 412102
- Ikem: 412101
- Mbu Amon: 412104
- Neke: 412105
- Umuero: 412103
8. Igbo Etiti LGA: 411101 - 411110
- Aku: 411108
- Diogbe: 411104
- Ekwegbe: 411110
- Ikolo: 411102
- Ochima: 411101
- Ochebe-Ohodo: 411103
- Onyohor: 411106
- Ozalla: 402108
- Udueme: 411107
- Ukehe: 411105
9. Udenu LGA
- 412106 - 412114
10. Uzo-Uwani LGA
- 411111 - 411126
11. Ezeagu LGA
- 401125 - 401144
12. Oji River LGA
- 401145 - 401150
13. Aninri LGA
- 402140 - 402144
14. Nkanu West LGA
- 402101 - 402110
Note that this list may not be exhaustive, and new postal codes may be added over time. You can always refer to the website of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) or a reliable postal code directory for the latest information.
For more detailed information, including specific areas within each LGA, you can refer to the official postal code list.
