List of postal codes in Ogun State

Postal codes are a system of identifying locations for mail delivery.

Ogun State postal code
Ogun State, located in the southwestern part of Nigeria, comprises several Local Government Areas (LGAs), each with distinct postal codes.

Below is a detailed list of postal codes for all the LGAs in Ogun State.

  • Abeokuta North: 110101 - 110103
  • Totoro: 110003
  • Abeokuta South: 110211 - 110282
  • Sapon: 110001
  • Ibara: 110002
  • Ado-Odo/Ota: 112101 - 112272
  • Sango Ota: 112001
  • Crawford: 112233
  • Ewekoro: 112106
  • Ifo: 112104 - 112107
  • Agbado: 112122
  • Ijoko: 112111
  • Ijebu East: 122101 - 122103
  • Ijebu Imushin: 122001
  • Ogbere: 122002
  • Ijebu North: 120105 - 120107
  • Ago Iwoye: 120003
  • Ijebu Igbo: 120002
  • Ijebu North East: 120102
  • Isoyin: 120112
  • Ijebu Ode: 120102 - 120282
  • Ikenne: 121103
  • Babcock University: 121003
  • Iperu: 121002
  • Imeko Afon: 111104 - 111107
  • Ipokia: 111103
  • Obafemi Owode: 110104 - 110118
  • Owode Egba: 110005
  • Odeda: 110109 - 110125
  • UNAAB: 110008
  • Odogbolu: 120103 - 120104
  • Aiyepe: 121001
  • Ogun Waterside: 122104 - 122107
  • Abigi: 122003
  • Ayila: 122004
  • Remo North: 121104
  • Isara: 121004
  • Sagamu: 121101 - 121102
  • Yewa North: 111105 - 111109
  • Ayetoro: 111001
  • Yewa South: 111101 - 111102
  • Ilaro: 111002

Note that this list may not be exhaustive, and new postal codes may be added over time. You can always refer to the website of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) or a reliable postal code directory for the latest information.

For more detailed information, including specific postal codes for smaller districts or neighbourhoods, you can refer to this comprehensive list.

Source: https://www.zipcode.com.ng/2019/10/ogun-state-postal-code.html

List of postal codes in Ogun State

