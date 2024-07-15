Ogun State, located in the southwestern part of Nigeria, comprises several Local Government Areas (LGAs), each with distinct postal codes.
List of postal codes in Ogun State
Postal codes are a system of identifying locations for mail delivery.
Below is a detailed list of postal codes for all the LGAs in Ogun State.
Abeokuta North
- Abeokuta North: 110101 - 110103
- Totoro: 110003
Abeokuta South
- Abeokuta South: 110211 - 110282
- Sapon: 110001
- Ibara: 110002
Ado-Odo/Ota
- Ado-Odo/Ota: 112101 - 112272
- Sango Ota: 112001
- Crawford: 112233
Ewekoro
- Ewekoro: 112106
Ifo
- Ifo: 112104 - 112107
- Agbado: 112122
- Ijoko: 112111
Ijebu East
- Ijebu East: 122101 - 122103
- Ijebu Imushin: 122001
- Ogbere: 122002
Ijebu North
- Ijebu North: 120105 - 120107
- Ago Iwoye: 120003
- Ijebu Igbo: 120002
Ijebu North East
- Ijebu North East: 120102
- Isoyin: 120112
Ijebu Ode
- Ijebu Ode: 120102 - 120282
Ikenne
- Ikenne: 121103
- Babcock University: 121003
- Iperu: 121002
Imeko Afon
- Imeko Afon: 111104 - 111107
Ipokia
- Ipokia: 111103
Obafemi Owode
- Obafemi Owode: 110104 - 110118
- Owode Egba: 110005
Odeda
- Odeda: 110109 - 110125
- UNAAB: 110008
Odogbolu
- Odogbolu: 120103 - 120104
- Aiyepe: 121001
Ogun Waterside
- Ogun Waterside: 122104 - 122107
- Abigi: 122003
- Ayila: 122004
Remo North
- Remo North: 121104
- Isara: 121004
Sagamu (Shagamu)
- Sagamu: 121101 - 121102
Yewa North (formerly Egbado North)
- Yewa North: 111105 - 111109
- Ayetoro: 111001
Yewa South (formerly Egbado South)
- Yewa South: 111101 - 111102
- Ilaro: 111002
Note that this list may not be exhaustive, and new postal codes may be added over time. You can always refer to the website of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) or a reliable postal code directory for the latest information.
For more detailed information, including specific postal codes for smaller districts or neighbourhoods, you can refer to this comprehensive list.
