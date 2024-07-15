List of postal codes in Ogun State

Below is a detailed list of postal codes for all the LGAs in Ogun State.

Abeokuta North

Abeokuta North: 110101 - 110103

Totoro: 110003

Abeokuta South

Abeokuta South: 110211 - 110282

Sapon: 110001

Ibara: 110002

Ado-Odo/Ota

Ado-Odo/Ota: 112101 - 112272

Sango Ota: 112001

Crawford: 112233

Ewekoro

Ewekoro: 112106

Ifo

Ifo: 112104 - 112107

Agbado: 112122

Ijoko: 112111

Ijebu East

Ijebu East: 122101 - 122103

Ijebu Imushin: 122001

Ogbere: 122002

Ijebu North

Ijebu North: 120105 - 120107

Ago Iwoye: 120003

Ijebu Igbo: 120002

Ijebu North East

Ijebu North East: 120102

Isoyin: 120112

Ijebu Ode

Ijebu Ode: 120102 - 120282

Ikenne

Ikenne: 121103

Babcock University: 121003

Iperu: 121002

Imeko Afon

Imeko Afon: 111104 - 111107

Ipokia

Ipokia: 111103

Obafemi Owode

Obafemi Owode: 110104 - 110118

Owode Egba: 110005

Odeda

Odeda: 110109 - 110125

UNAAB: 110008

Odogbolu

Odogbolu: 120103 - 120104

Aiyepe: 121001

Ogun Waterside

Ogun Waterside: 122104 - 122107

Abigi: 122003

Ayila: 122004

Remo North

Remo North: 121104

Isara: 121004

Sagamu (Shagamu)

Sagamu: 121101 - 121102

Yewa North (formerly Egbado North)

Yewa North: 111105 - 111109

Ayetoro: 111001

Yewa South (formerly Egbado South)

Yewa South: 111101 - 111102

Ilaro: 111002

Note that this list may not be exhaustive, and new postal codes may be added over time. You can always refer to the website of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) or a reliable postal code directory for the latest information.

For more detailed information, including specific postal codes for smaller districts or neighbourhoods, you can refer to this comprehensive list.

