List of postal codes in Edo State

Edo State, located in the South-South geopolitical zone of Nigeria, is divided into several Local Government Areas (LGAs), each with its own set of postal codes.
Postal codes are a system of identifying locations for mail delivery.
Below is a detailed list of postal codes for each LGA in Edo State, along with some key locations within these areas.
Benin City (Oredo LGA)
- 300001: General Post Office (GPO)
- 300002: Akpakpava
- 300005: Federal Secretariat
Ikpoba-Okha LGA
- 300104: Sapele Road
- 300105: Federal Secretariat (Benin-Sapele Road)
Egor LGA
- 300103: Ugbowo
Orhionmwon LGA
- 301001: Abudu
- 301002: Igbanke
- 301003: Ologbo
- 301101 - 301106: Various locations including Evboesi, Okogbo, and Ehor
Esan West LGA
- 310001: Ekpoma
- 310003: Ambrose Alli University
- 310004 - 310008: Various locations including Urohi, Ujiogba, and Ihumudumu
Esan Central LGA
- 310005: Ewu
- 311004: Irrua
- 310112 - 310120: Various locations including Ugbegun and Opoji
Esan North-East LGA
- 311001: Uromi
- 311002: Ubiaja
- 311115 - 311116: Various locations including Uzea and Ugboha
Esan South-East LGA
- 310002: Ebelle
- 310003: Ewohimi
- 311101 - 311114: Various locations including Emu and Oria
Etsako West LGA
- 312001: Auchi
- 312002: Uzairue
- 312003: Agenebode
- 312004: Agbede
- 312101 - 312106: Various locations including Iyamho and Jattu
Etsako Central LGA
- 312005: Igarra
- 312006: Fugar
- 312108 - 312113: Various locations including Okpella and Ososo
Etsako East LGA
- 312107: Agenebode
Akoko-Edo LGA
- 312114 - 312123: Various locations including Igarra, Ibillo, and Lampese
Ovia North-East LGA
- 302001: Okada
- 302110 - 302121: Various locations including Iguoshodin and Ogbese
Ovia South-West LGA
- 302101 - 302109: Various locations including Iguobazuwa and Udo
Owan East LGA
- 313001: Afuze
- 313002: Sabogida Ora
- 313101 - 313108: Various locations including Ivbiaro and Warrake
Owan West LGA
- 313003: Sobe
- 313109 - 313111: Various locations including Eme-Ora and Uhonmora
Uhunmwonde LGA
- 301003: Ehor
- 301107 - 301115: Various locations including Isi and Igue
Note that this list may not be exhaustive, and new postal codes may be added over time. You can always refer to the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) website or a reliable postal code directory for the latest information.
For more detailed information, including specific postal codes for smaller districts or neighbourhoods, you can refer to this comprehensive list.
Source: Edo State Postal Code
