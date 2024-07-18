List of postal codes in Edo State

Below is a detailed list of postal codes for each LGA in Edo State, along with some key locations within these areas.

Benin City (Oredo LGA)

300001: General Post Office (GPO)

300002: Akpakpava

300005: Federal Secretariat

Ikpoba-Okha LGA

300104: Sapele Road

300105: Federal Secretariat (Benin-Sapele Road)

Egor LGA

300103: Ugbowo

Orhionmwon LGA

301001: Abudu

301002: Igbanke

301003: Ologbo

301101 - 301106: Various locations including Evboesi, Okogbo, and Ehor

Esan West LGA

310001: Ekpoma

310003: Ambrose Alli University

310004 - 310008: Various locations including Urohi, Ujiogba, and Ihumudumu

Esan Central LGA

310005: Ewu

311004: Irrua

310112 - 310120: Various locations including Ugbegun and Opoji

Esan North-East LGA

311001: Uromi

311002: Ubiaja

311115 - 311116: Various locations including Uzea and Ugboha

Esan South-East LGA

310002: Ebelle

310003: Ewohimi

311101 - 311114: Various locations including Emu and Oria

Etsako West LGA

312001: Auchi

312002: Uzairue

312003: Agenebode

312004: Agbede

312101 - 312106: Various locations including Iyamho and Jattu

Etsako Central LGA

312005: Igarra

312006: Fugar

312108 - 312113: Various locations including Okpella and Ososo

Etsako East LGA

312107: Agenebode

Akoko-Edo LGA

312114 - 312123: Various locations including Igarra, Ibillo, and Lampese

Ovia North-East LGA

302001: Okada

302110 - 302121: Various locations including Iguoshodin and Ogbese

Ovia South-West LGA

302101 - 302109: Various locations including Iguobazuwa and Udo

Owan East LGA

313001: Afuze

313002: Sabogida Ora

313101 - 313108: Various locations including Ivbiaro and Warrake

Owan West LGA

313003: Sobe

313109 - 313111: Various locations including Eme-Ora and Uhonmora

Uhunmwonde LGA

301003: Ehor

301107 - 301115: Various locations including Isi and Igue

Note that this list may not be exhaustive, and new postal codes may be added over time. You can always refer to the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) website or a reliable postal code directory for the latest information.

For more detailed information, including specific postal codes for smaller districts or neighbourhoods, you can refer to this comprehensive list.