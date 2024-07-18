RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

List of postal codes in Edo State

Postal codes are a system of identifying locations for mail delivery.

Postal codes in Edo State [Nigeriagalleria]
Edo State, located in the South-South geopolitical zone of Nigeria, is divided into several Local Government Areas (LGAs), each with its own set of postal codes.

Below is a detailed list of postal codes for each LGA in Edo State, along with some key locations within these areas.

  • 300001: General Post Office (GPO)
  • 300002: Akpakpava
  • 300005: Federal Secretariat
  • 300104: Sapele Road
  • 300105: Federal Secretariat (Benin-Sapele Road)
  • 300103: Ugbowo
  • 301001: Abudu
  • 301002: Igbanke
  • 301003: Ologbo
  • 301101 - 301106: Various locations including Evboesi, Okogbo, and Ehor
  • 310001: Ekpoma
  • 310003: Ambrose Alli University
  • 310004 - 310008: Various locations including Urohi, Ujiogba, and Ihumudumu
  • 310005: Ewu
  • 311004: Irrua
  • 310112 - 310120: Various locations including Ugbegun and Opoji
  • 311001: Uromi
  • 311002: Ubiaja
  • 311115 - 311116: Various locations including Uzea and Ugboha
  • 310002: Ebelle
  • 310003: Ewohimi
  • 311101 - 311114: Various locations including Emu and Oria
  • 312001: Auchi
  • 312002: Uzairue
  • 312003: Agenebode
  • 312004: Agbede
  • 312101 - 312106: Various locations including Iyamho and Jattu
  • 312005: Igarra
  • 312006: Fugar
  • 312108 - 312113: Various locations including Okpella and Ososo
  • 312107: Agenebode
  • 312114 - 312123: Various locations including Igarra, Ibillo, and Lampese
  • 302001: Okada
  • 302110 - 302121: Various locations including Iguoshodin and Ogbese
  • 302101 - 302109: Various locations including Iguobazuwa and Udo
  • 313001: Afuze
  • 313002: Sabogida Ora
  • 313101 - 313108: Various locations including Ivbiaro and Warrake
  • 313003: Sobe
  • 313109 - 313111: Various locations including Eme-Ora and Uhonmora
  • 301003: Ehor
  • 301107 - 301115: Various locations including Isi and Igue

Note that this list may not be exhaustive, and new postal codes may be added over time. You can always refer to the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) website or a reliable postal code directory for the latest information.

For more detailed information, including specific postal codes for smaller districts or neighbourhoods, you can refer to this comprehensive list.

Source: Edo State Postal Code

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

