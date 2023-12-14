DIY Recipes: Here’s how to make delicious Nigerian sausage rolls

Forget about relying on Instagram vendors this year, as these homemade rolls are surprisingly simple to make. Even if you're not a seasoned chef, you can easily whip up a batch of these delicious treats. So gather your ingredients and unleash your inner chef!

Ingredients

Sausage links

Scotch bonnet pepper

1 small onion

Garlic

Dried thyme and curry

Seasoning

Salt and pepper to taste

Pre-rolled puff pastry

1 egg (beaten)

Preparation

1. Start by boiling the sausage links for 10 minutes, then drain and allow them to cool slightly. Once cool enough to handle, remove the casings and crumble the sausage into a large bowl.

2. In a separate pan, heat some oil and sauté the chopped onion and garlic until softened. Add the chopped scotch bonnet pepper and cook for a further minute, adjusting the quantity based on your spice preference.

3. Tip the sauteed onion, garlic, and pepper mixture into the bowl containing the crumbled sausage. Add the dried thyme, rosemary, salt, seasoning and pepper, and mix well to ensure all ingredients are evenly distributed.

4. Lay out one sheet of puff pastry dough on a lightly floured surface. Spread half of the sausage filling evenly across the dough, leaving a border around the edges.

5. Brush the edges of the pastry with the beaten egg. Carefully roll the pastry sheet from one end to the other, enclosing the sausage filling securely. Pinch the edges closed to prevent any filling from escaping.

6. Repeat the process with the remaining puff pastry sheet and sausage filling. Cut each rolled pastry into bite-sized portions, approximately 1 inch thick. Brush the top of each roll with the remaining beaten egg for a golden brown finish.

7. Preheat your oven, line a baking sheet with parchment paper and carefully place the sausage rolls on top. Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until the pastry is golden brown and the filling is cooked through.

8. Once baked, allow the sausage rolls to cool slightly before serving.

