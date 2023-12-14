ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

DIY Recipes: Here’s how to make delicious Nigerian sausage rolls

Anna Ajayi

These homemade Nigerian sausage rolls would be a perfect addition to your festive celebrations.

Nigerian sausage rolls
Nigerian sausage rolls

Recommended articles

Forget about relying on Instagram vendors this year, as these homemade rolls are surprisingly simple to make. Even if you're not a seasoned chef, you can easily whip up a batch of these delicious treats. So gather your ingredients and unleash your inner chef!

  • Sausage links
  • Scotch bonnet pepper
  • 1 small onion
  • Garlic
  • Dried thyme and curry
  • Seasoning
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Pre-rolled puff pastry
  • 1 egg (beaten) 
ADVERTISEMENT

1. Start by boiling the sausage links for 10 minutes, then drain and allow them to cool slightly. Once cool enough to handle, remove the casings and crumble the sausage into a large bowl.

2. In a separate pan, heat some oil and sauté the chopped onion and garlic until softened. Add the chopped scotch bonnet pepper and cook for a further minute, adjusting the quantity based on your spice preference.

3. Tip the sauteed onion, garlic, and pepper mixture into the bowl containing the crumbled sausage. Add the dried thyme, rosemary, salt, seasoning and pepper, and mix well to ensure all ingredients are evenly distributed.

4. Lay out one sheet of puff pastry dough on a lightly floured surface. Spread half of the sausage filling evenly across the dough, leaving a border around the edges.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Brush the edges of the pastry with the beaten egg. Carefully roll the pastry sheet from one end to the other, enclosing the sausage filling securely. Pinch the edges closed to prevent any filling from escaping.

6. Repeat the process with the remaining puff pastry sheet and sausage filling. Cut each rolled pastry into bite-sized portions, approximately 1 inch thick. Brush the top of each roll with the remaining beaten egg for a golden brown finish.

The sausage rolls should look like this before baking [Stonedsoup]
The sausage rolls should look like this before baking [Stonedsoup] Pulse Nigeria

7. Preheat your oven, line a baking sheet with parchment paper and carefully place the sausage rolls on top. Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until the pastry is golden brown and the filling is cooked through.

8. Once baked, allow the sausage rolls to cool slightly before serving.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enjoy!

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

DIY Recipes: Here’s how to make delicious Nigerian sausage rolls

DIY Recipes: Here’s how to make delicious Nigerian sausage rolls

5 fun places to visit in Russia, one of the world’s coldest countries

5 fun places to visit in Russia, one of the world’s coldest countries

DIY Recipes: How to make cinnamon rolls

DIY Recipes: How to make cinnamon rolls

Unveiling the journey of Pastor Chris' nephew in Ministry

Unveiling the journey of Pastor Chris' nephew in Ministry

5 items less than 20k you can gift a friend this Christmas

5 items less than 20k you can gift a friend this Christmas

38 photos show the royal family's Christmas cards over the last century

38 photos show the royal family's Christmas cards over the last century

2 ways to undo your locs without losing your hair

2 ways to undo your locs without losing your hair

These are the 4 main reasons separate household marriages are becoming a trend

These are the 4 main reasons separate household marriages are becoming a trend

Some habits that can cause miscarriage in the early stages of pregnancy

Some habits that can cause miscarriage in the early stages of pregnancy

6 signs that may indicate eating disorders

6 signs that may indicate eating disorders

Is your child being bullied? Watch out for these 5 signs

Is your child being bullied? Watch out for these 5 signs

DIY Recipes: 2 delicious coffee recipes to try

DIY Recipes: 2 delicious coffee recipes to try

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Beans and fried plantain might be risky [Travel and Munchies]

Beans and fried plantains might be a risky food combination, here's why

How women can prevent unwanted pregnancy [Blackgirltherapy]

‘I started using the pill after sex because I don’t trust men’ - Single woman

Almost all women have some unevenness in their breasts [Pinterest]

All the scientific reasons your breasts are not equal in size

Signs you may be a horrible girlfriend or wife [istockphoto]

5 signs you may be a horrible girlfriend or wife