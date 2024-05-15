ADVERTISEMENT
7 depression triggers and how to manage them

Anna Ajayi

It’s not always possible to avoid depression triggers, but it can be managed.

How to manage depression triggers [Everypixelcom]
How to manage depression triggers [Everypixelcom]

Depression is a complex mood disorder influenced by various genetic, environmental, and psychological factors.

Identifying specific triggers and managing them effectively can help mitigate the symptoms and improve one’s quality of life.

Here are seven common triggers for depression and practical strategies for managing them.

Major life transitions such as moving to a new city, changing jobs, or experiencing significant losses can trigger depression.

Major losses can trigger depression [YoungAttractive]
Major losses can trigger depression [YoungAttractive] Pulse Nigeria

The uncertainty and stress associated with these changes can be overwhelming. Coping strategies include maintaining a routine, seeking support from friends and family, and engaging in stress-reduction practices such as meditation and mindfulness to help manage emotional upheaval​​.

Conditions like chronic pain, diabetes, and neurodegenerative diseases (e.g., Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s) are linked to higher rates of depression. Managing these conditions with proper medical care, coupled with psychological support, can help alleviate depressive symptoms. Regular consultations with the doctor could help with both physical and mental health management​.

Alcohol and drugs can significantly affect mood and are common triggers for depression.

Drug use can trigger depression [WashingtonUniversity]
Drug use can trigger depression [WashingtonUniversity] Pulse Nigeria

Reducing intake or abstaining from these substances can help improve symptoms. Support groups and professional help from addiction specialists can be beneficial for those struggling with substance use​.

Diet and physical activity have a direct impact on mental health. A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and omega-3 fatty acids, along with regular physical activity, can help reduce the symptoms of depression. Simple activities like walking or yoga can be effective​.

ALSO READ: How social media causes depression and what to do about it

Sleep disturbances are both a symptom and a trigger of depression. Establishing a regular sleep schedule and improving sleep hygiene—such as reducing screen time before bed and creating a restful sleeping environment—can help​.

Feeling disconnected from others can cause depression. Maintaining social contact and engaging in community activities can provide significant emotional support and reduce feelings of isolation​​.

Stress is perhaps one of the most common triggers. Techniques to manage stress include practising relaxation methods like deep breathing, yoga, and mindfulness meditation. Learning to recognise stressors and developing coping strategies can significantly alleviate their impact on depression.

While it’s not always possible to avoid depression triggers, understanding and anticipating them can improve management strategies. Regular exercise, a balanced diet, effective stress management, and maintaining a stable routine can help create a more manageable life for those affected by depression. Engaging in therapy, such as cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) or psychodynamic therapy, can also provide tools to cope with depression effectively​.

Depression is a treatable condition, and with the right strategies, individuals can improve their symptoms and lead a more balanced life.

Get needed help [Ableto]
Get needed help [Ableto] Pulse Nigeria

It’s important to seek help from mental health professionals who can provide tailored treatments and support systems tailored to individual needs​.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

